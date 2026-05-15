This Week in 340B- May 5 – 11, 2026
Thursday, May 14, 2026
Find the week’s updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation. Get more details on these 340B cases and all other material 340B cases pending in federal and state courts with the 340B Litigation Tracker.
Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy
- In one case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a New Mexico state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the plaintiff filed a notice of supplemental authority.
- In one case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a Utah law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the state government filed a motion to dismiss.
- In one case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a Washington state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the state filed an opposition to the drug manufacturer’s motion for preliminary injunction.
- In one case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a Mississippi state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit denied the petition for rehearing en banc.
- In two cases brought by a drug manufacturer challenging an Oregon law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the plaintiff filed a motion for summary judgement.
Current Public Notices
Published: 13 May, 2026
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 6 May, 2026
Published: 5 May, 2026
Published: 27 April, 2026
Published: 21 April, 2026
Published: 20 April, 2026
Published: 8 April, 2026
Published: 27 March, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
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