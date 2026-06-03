This Week in 340B: May 26 – June 1, 2026
Wednesday, June 3, 2026
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Find the week’s updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation. Get more details on these 340B cases and all other material 340B cases pending in federal and state courts with the 340B Litigation Tracker.

Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy; Other

  • In a case brought by a trade association of drug manufacturers challenging an Oregon state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, intervenor Oregon Primary Care Association filed a reply in support of its cross-motion for summary judgment.
  • In a case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a New Mexico state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the court denied the plaintiff’s motion for preliminary injunction.
  • In a case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a Hawaii state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the plaintiff filed a stipulated motion to hold the case in abeyance. On May 29, 2026, the court granted the motion.
  • In an appealed case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a Tennessee state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the plaintiff-appellant filed a brief.
  • In a case challenging a state law in Maryland, the court granted an order to rehear the case en banc.
  • In a case brought by 340B covered entities against a group of pharmacy benefit managers and their vertically integrated pharmacies, the covered entities filed an amended complaint alleging breach of contract and violation of state laws.
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PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
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