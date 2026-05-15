This Week in 340B: May 12 – 18, 2026
Wednesday, May 20, 2026
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Find the week’s updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation. Get more details on these 340B cases and all other material 340B cases pending in federal and state courts with the 340B Litigation Tracker.

Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy; Other

  • In a case against HRSA challenging its certification of a group of entities as 340B-eligible, plaintiffs filed a reply in support of their motion for summary judgment.
  • In a consolidated case brought by a drug manufacturer and a trade association for drug manufacturers challenging a Hawaii state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the plaintiffs filed a response to a third-party motion to quash.
  • In a case brought by a drug manufacturer against the federal government, the plaintiff filed a reply in support of a motion for summary judgment and in opposition to the defendants’ and intervenor’s cross-motions for summary judgment.
  • In a consolidated case brought by drug manufacturers and a trade association for drug manufacturers challenging a Washington state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the plaintiffs filed replies in support of their preliminary injunctions, and a group of amici filed an amici curiae brief.
  • In three separate complaints, 340B covered entities sued a group of pharmacy benefit managers and their vertically-integrated pharmacies, alleging a breach of contract and violation of state laws.
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Current Public Notices

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PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
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