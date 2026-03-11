This Week in 340B: March 3 – March 9, 2026
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Find the week’s updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation. 

Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy; Anti-Trust; Child Sites

  • In a case challenging a proposed West Virginia state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, plaintiffs-appellees filed a response in opposition to the government’s motion to strike.
  • In an anti-trust class action case, the court issued an order granting the defendant’s motion to dismiss.
  • In a case against the government filed by a group of 340B covered entities seeking relief from the government’s change in its policy on child sites, the court granted the covered entity plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment and denied the government’s cross-motion for summary judgment.
  • In a case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a Hawaii state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the court issued a stipulation and order withdrawing the defendant’s motion to dismiss.
  • In a case brought by a trade association for drug manufacturers challenging a Maine state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the United States filed an Amicus Curiae brief in support of plaintiff appellant.
