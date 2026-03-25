This Week in 340B: March 17 – March 23, 2026

Find the week’s updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation. Get more details on these 340B cases and all other material 340B cases pending in federal and state courts with the 340B Litigation Tracker.

Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy; Child Sites; Other

In a case against HRSA challenging its certification of a group of entities as 340B-eligible, the plaintiffs filed a motion for summary judgment.

In a case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a New Mexico state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the government filed an answer to the plaintiff’s complaint.

In a case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a New Mexico state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the plaintiffs filed a notice of supplemental authority.

In an appealed qui tam action alleging that various drug manufacturers failed to charge accurate ceiling prices to 340B Covered Entities, the appellate court issued an opinion reversing the district court’s dismissal for failure to state a claim and remanding the case for further proceedings.

In a case brought by a trade association for drug manufacturers challenging a Colorado state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the court issued an order denying the plaintiff’s motion for preliminary injunction and the plaintiff filed a notice of appeal as to the order.

In a case brought by a drug manufacturer against the government, the plaintiff filed a motion for summary judgement.

In a case against the government filed by a group of 340B covered entities seeking relief from the government’s change in its policy on child sites, the covered entity plaintiffs filed a motion for summary judgment.

In a case brought by a 340B covered entity to challenge the Exclusion Rule, the plaintiff filed its reply to its motion for summary judgment.

In a case brought by a trade association for drug manufacturers challenging a Rhode Island state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the defendant-appellee filed its brief.

Further contributions to this article by Nadine Tejadilla