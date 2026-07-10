This Week in 340B: June 30 – July 6, 2026
Friday, July 10, 2026
Find the week’s updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.
Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy; Rebate Model; Other
- In a qui tam action arguing that private parties can bring suits to enforce the 340B Statute, the defendants filed a renewed motion to dismiss plaintiff’s first amended complaint, and two individual defendants filed supplemental memorandums in support of defendants’ renewed motion to dismiss.
- In three consolidated cases brought by a trade association and drug manufacturers challenging a Louisiana state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the court entered its judgment.
- In an appealed case challenging the 340B Rebate Model Pilot Program, the appellants filed a reply brief.
- A covered entity filed a complaint against a drug manufacturer alleging that the covered entity is being denied access to 340B pricing due to data reporting requirements of the manufacturer.
- In an appealed case challenging the district court’s denial of a drug manufacturer’s motion for a preliminary injunction, the court of appeals affirmed the district court’s ruling.
Current Public Notices
Published: 6 July, 2026
Published: 3 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
Published: 30 June, 2026
Published: 29 June, 2026
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JGJM 10, LLC, JGJM 12, LLC, JGJM 20, LLC, KANSAS CITY OWNER FINANCE, LLC, AND WACO OWNER FINANCE, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
Published: 22 June, 2026
Published: 16 June, 2026