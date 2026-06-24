This Week in 340B: June 16 – 22, 2026
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Find the week’s updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.
Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy; Other
- In an appealed case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a North Dakota state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the defendant-appellants filed their brief.
- In one case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging an Oregon state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, intervenor Oregon Primary Care Association filed a cross-motion for summary judgement and response to plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment.
- In one case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging an Oregon state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, amici curiae filed a brief in support of defendants’ motion for summary judgement.
- In one appealed case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a Tennessee state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the Department of Justice filed an amicus brief in support of the plaintiff-appellants.
Current Public Notices
Published: 24 June, 2026
Published: 22 June, 2026
Published: 22 June, 2026
Published: 17 June, 2026
Published: 17 June, 2026
Published: 16 June, 2026
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Published: 12 June, 2026
Published: 8 June, 2026
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Published: 1 June, 2026
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Published: 20 April, 2026
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