This Week in 340B: July 7 – July 13, 2026
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Find the week’s updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.
Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy
- In a consolidated case brought by a drug manufacturer and a trade association for drug manufacturers challenging a Hawaii state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, two nonparties filed memoranda in opposition to the plaintiffs’ motion to compel discovery.
- In a case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a Missouri state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the defendant filed an amended motion to dismiss.
- In an appealed case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a Tennessee state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the defendant-appellee filed a response brief.
Current Public Notices
Published: 15 July, 2026
Published: 13 July, 2026
Published: 13 July, 2026
Published: 6 July, 2026
Published: 3 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
Published: 22 June, 2026
Published: 16 June, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
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