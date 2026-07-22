This Week in 340B- July 14 – July 20, 2026
Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Find the week’s updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.
Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy; Other
- In three cases brought by drug manufacturers challenging a Missouri state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, a plaintiff filed a petition to the Eighth Circuit for a rehearing en banc, intervenors filed a second motion to dismiss the first amended complaint, and, in a separate case, plaintiff, intervenors, and defendants each filed motions for summary judgment.
- In two cases brought by covered entities against an insurance company alleging breach of contract, the covered entity voluntarily dismissed the case with prejudice.
- In one appealed case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a Tennessee state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, a group of amici filed an amicus brief on behalf of defendant-appellee.
- In a case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging an Oregon state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, a group of amici filed an amicus brief in support of defendants’ motion for summary judgement.
- In a case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging an Oregon state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, plaintiff filed an opposition to defendants’ and intervenors’ motions for summary judgements and a reply in support of its own motion for summary judgment.
- In a case brought by a drug manufacturer seeking judgment on its interpretation of the definition of “patient”, a group of amici filed an amici curiae brief.
- A group of 340B covered entities sued a group of pharmacy benefit managers and their vertically-integrated pharmacies, alleging a breach of contract and violation of state laws.
Current Public Notices
Published: 21 July, 2026
Published: 20 July, 2026
Published: 20 July, 2026
Published: 15 July, 2026
Published: 13 July, 2026
Published: 13 July, 2026
Published: 6 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
Published: 16 June, 2026
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