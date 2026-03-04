This Week in 340B–February 24 Through March 2, 2026
Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Find the week’s updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation. Get more details on these 340B cases and all other material 340B cases pending in federal and state courts with the 340B Litigation Tracker.

Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy; Other

  • In one case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a Tennessee state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the court issued an order granting the defendant’s motion to dismiss.
  • In a case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a Hawaii state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the plaintiff filed a notice of appeal.
  • In a case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging an Oklahoma state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the court stayed the case pending appeal.
  • In a case brought by a trade association for drug manufacturers challenging an Oklahoma state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the plaintiff filed a joint motion to stay the case and the court stayed the proceedings pending resolution of appeal.
  • In a case brought by a covered entity against the government, the government filed a reply in further support of the defendants’ motion for summary judgment.
  • In a case brought by a trade association for drug manufacturers challenging a Rhode Island state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements:
    • The plaintiff appellant filed an opening brief in the First Circuit; and
    • The United States filed an amicus curiae brief in support of plaintiff appellant.
  • In a case brought by a trade association for drug manufacturers challenging a Maine state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the plaintiff appellant filed an opening brief in the First Circuit.
