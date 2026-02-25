This Week in 340B: February 17 – 23, 2026
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Find the week’s updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation. 

Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy

  • In a case challenging a Vermont law, the government filed a reply in support of its motion to dismiss.
  • In a case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a Hawaii state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the court granted in part and denied in part the defendant’s motion to dismiss.
  • In a case brought by a trade association for drug manufacturers challenging a Hawaii state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the court granted in part and denied in part the defendant’s motion to dismiss.
  • In a case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a Tennessee state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the defendant filed a motion for review of a denial to stay discovery.
