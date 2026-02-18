This Week in 340B: February 10 – 16, 2026
Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Find the week’s updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.
Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy; Rebate Model; Other
- In two cases challenging a New Mexico law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the plaintiffs filed replies in support of their motions for preliminary injunctions.
- In a case challenging the government’s rebate model pilot program, the court ordered that the pilot program application notice be vacated and remanded to the issuing agency.
- In a case challenging the government’s exclusion rule, the plaintiff filed a motion for summary judgment.
- In a case challenging a South Dakota law, the plaintiff filed a memorandum in opposition to the government’s motion to dismiss.
- In a case challenging a Vermont law, the government filed a reply in support of its motion to dismiss.
- In a case challenging an Oregon law, the government filed an opposition to plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment.
- In a case challenging an Oregon law, the government filed a cross-motion for summary judgment.
