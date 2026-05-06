This Week in 340B: April 28 – May 4, 2026
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
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Find the week’s updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation. 

Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy; Child Sites; Other

  • In a case against HRSA challenging its certification of a group of entities as 340B-eligible, amicus filed a motion for leave to file an amicus brief in opposition to the plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment.
  • In a case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a Missouri state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the plaintiff filed a notice of appeal.
  • In four cases brought by drug manufacturers challenging a Utah state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the government filed a motion to dismiss.
  • In a case brought by a trade association of drug manufacturers challenging an Oregon state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the plaintiff filed a response in opposition to defendant’s cross-motion for summary judgement and a reply in support of its own motion.
  • In a case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging an Oregon state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the plaintiff filed a response in opposition to defendant’s cross-motion for summary judgement and a reply in support of its own motion.
  • In a case against the government filed by a group of 340B covered entities seeking relief from the government’s change in its policy on child sites, the government filed a notice of appeal.
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