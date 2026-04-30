This Week in 340B- April 21 – 27, 2026
Thursday, April 30, 2026
Find the week’s updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation. Get more details on these 340B cases and all other material 340B cases pending in federal and state courts with the 340B Litigation Tracker.
Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy; Other
- In a case brought by a trade association of drug manufacturers challenging a Maine state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, plaintiff appellant filed a reply brief in the First Circuit in support of its appeal from the denial of preliminary injunctive relief.
- In two cases brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a Hawaii state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the defendant filed an answer to the plaintiff’s complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief.
- In a case brought by a drug manufacturer against the government, the government filed a memo in support of the defendants’ cross motion for summary judgment and opposition to plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment, and the intervenor-defendant filed a cross-motion for summary judgment and opposition to plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment.
- In a case brought by a covered entity against the government, the court denied the plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment, granted the defendant’s motion for summary judgment, and judgment was entered in favor of the defendants.
- In a case against HRSA challenging its certification of a group of entities as 340B-eligible, defendants and the intervenor defendant each filed a cross motion for summary judgment.
Current Public Notices
Published: 30 April, 2026
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