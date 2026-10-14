The Weaponization of Legal Ethics Enforcement Agencies

For the last 30 years, I have been writing an ethics column for the national publication of The American Inns of Court called The Bencher. My latest column is about a recent lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice against the District of Columbia Office of Disciplinary Counsel for the weaponization of that office against government lawyers working for the current presidential administration.

The lawsuit also compares the draconian penalty sought against the author of a draft internal memo that was never finalized and never intended for anything other than confidential internal discussion, with the drastically disparate treatment of a government lawyer in a prior administration who pled guilty to a felony.

The substantive arguments in the complaint include that the state bar authorities cannot use the legal ethics enforcement machinery to control the Executive Branch of the federal government and that the President’s constitutionally required immunity would be meaningless if Executive Branch attorneys engaged in confidential internal deliberations for purposes of providing legal advice to the President could be targeted by partisan prosecutors.