We Get Privacy for Work — Episode 13: Demystifying Data Mining [Podcast] [Video]
Thursday, December 25, 2025
Details
When an organization’s data systems are compromised, they face the daunting challenge of sorting through mountains of sensitive data under intense regulatory pressure. In this episode of We Get Privacy for Work, hosts Joe Lazzarotti and Damon Silver are joined by Matt Morocco, Director and Cyber Practice Lead at Consilio, to break down the real-world complexities of data mining after a breach. Together, they discuss why data mining is essential and how organizations can streamline the process for faster, smarter incident response.
