We Get Privacy for Work — Episode 13: Demystifying Data Mining [Podcast] [Video]
Thursday, December 25, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Details

When an organization’s data systems are compromised, they face the daunting challenge of sorting through mountains of sensitive data under intense regulatory pressure. In this episode of We Get Privacy for Work, hosts Joe Lazzarotti and Damon Silver are joined by Matt Morocco, Director and Cyber Practice Lead at Consilio, to break down the real-world complexities of data mining after a breach. Together, they discuss why data mining is essential and how organizations can streamline the process for faster, smarter incident response.

 

 

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2025

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Jackson Lewis P.C.

Colorado FAMLI- New Changes in the New Year Impact Process, Duration + More
by: Melisa Panagakos , Lauren Ayoub
A Reminder of Changes to California Workplace Law from 2025
by: Cecilie E. Read
DHS Announces Phased End of TPS for Burma, Ethiopia, Haiti, South Sudan, Beginning Early 2026
by: Otieno B. Ombok
Four Legal Trends Impacting Higher Education Institutions [Video, Podcast]
by: Michael R. Bertoncini , Débora Avelino
We Get AI for Work™: New Efforts to Ensure a National AI Policy [Video, Podcast]
by: Joseph J. Lazzarotti , Eric J. Felsberg
Pay Transparency + the Power of Preventive Strategies: Episode 1 — Mitigating the Patchwork [Podcast, Video]
by: Laura A. Mitchell , Stacey A. Bastone
POTUS Orders DOJ to Complete Rulemaking Process to Reschedule Marijuana Expeditiously
by: Matthew F. Nieman , Kathryn J. Russo
Philadelphia Expands Workplace Protections for Menstruation and Menopause Symptoms
by: Andrew D. La Fiura
California Supreme Court Cases Employers Should Watch in 2026
by: Scott P. Jang , Angela S. Rho
New Tax-Advantaged Savings Accounts for Children- Trump Accounts Expected to Go Live in 2026
by: Kellie M. Thomas
New York City Adopts New Pay Data Reporting Requirements after Veto Override
by: Stacey A. Bastone , Laura A. Mitchell
The Hidden Legal Minefield- Compliance Concerns with AI Smart Glasses, Part 2 – Two-Party Consent and AI Note-Taking
by: Joseph J. Lazzarotti
Illinois’ Draft AI Notice Regulations- What Employers Need to Know
by: Joseph J. Lazzarotti

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 