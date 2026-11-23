Almost 70 percent of the time, companies’ web trackers are operating differently from what’s claimed, meaning consent banners, “daisy-chained” trackers, AI chatbots and mobile apps could be your most exposed compliance risk. We Get Privacy podcast co-host Damon Silver and Lokker founder and CEO Ian Cohen explain how to make your company a harder target and a stronger defendant, including how to consent-gate properly, how often to audit and what to remove from your site today.

Transcript

Damon Silver

Principal, New York City

Welcome to the We Get Privacy Podcast. I'm Damon Silver, and I co-lead the Privacy, Data and Cybersecurity group at Jackson Lewis. Our group receives a variety of questions from our clients every day, all of which boil down to the core question: how do we handle our data safely? In other words, how do we leverage all the great things that data can do for our organizations without running headfirst into a wall of legal risk? How can we manage that risk without unnecessarily hindering our business operations? On each episode of the podcast, we talk through a common question that we're getting from our clients. We talk it through in the same way that we would with our clients, meaning with a focus on the practical. What are the legal risks? What options are available to manage those risks? What should we be mindful of from an execution perspective?

Our question for today is: we've heard about the thousands of website tracking claims asserted against website owners in the past few years. How do we make our websites less of a target for claims and put ourselves in a better position to defend those claims if we end up getting them? To help us answer this question, we brought on a special guest, the founder and CEO of Lokker, Ian Cohen. Ian, welcome to the pod.

Ian Cohen

Founder and CEO, Lokker

Nice to be here. Thank you.

Silver

Before we jump into any of the specifics, Ian, l let's just travel back a few years to your founding of Lokker. What was the problem you saw that prompted you to found the company?

Cohen

I was serving as the chief product officer at Experian, which is in the highly regulated financial services industry. We're in that industry; you don't use third-party software. There are a lot of things you don't do.

What I saw happening in the market was a confluence of a few things. Number one, I saw the propagation of cloud software, meaning that we use third parties to build our websites, our apps, our SDKs, and all those third parties now have to be controlled. Number two, I saw new laws being passed. Number three, and maybe most importantly, unlike cybersecurity, which is stopping attackers from getting in, what we're talking about is your code giving out data inadvertently. The formation of any kind of real, data-driven, tech-driven process working with legal just wasn't there.

I saw this as being a huge problem and started Lokker to solve the problem, both to spot these issues and, more importantly, to remediate them quickly. Also, when you're working with a team of a lawyer, a marketer, a CTO, and a CISO, you need a common language. There are a lot of people who will say that they've taken care of that. You need actual data that you share across all these departments to figure out what's actually happening.

That's what drove me. I just saw a very big, for lack of a better word, mess on websites and apps and thought it needed to be fixed.

Silver

Ian, several times every day I'm talking to people about website tracking technologies. You're having even more of those conversations than I am. For some of the people who are listening who maybe are not dealing with this on a regular basis, what, from a very high level and in layman's terms, are we talking about? Like you mentioned, the problem of code giving out data. What kind of code are we talking about? How does it work? Why is it there?

Cohen

I'll start with the simplest explanation: legal controls policy, and code controls execution of that policy. The two are rarely, and very rarely, doing the same thing. From a legal standpoint, you're saying you're doing X, and you're actually doing Y almost 70% of the time. We see a very big disconnect there. That gap between legal and code is really the problem.

The second issue is that there have been very outdated tools in the market. Better put, I'm not necessarily throwing all those tools like consent managers under the bus. What I am saying is that a lot of website owners go to these tools and implement them and think everything's all fixed. What they're missing is that there are years and years, sometimes decades, of processes and scripts that have been built up on websites to optimize for advertising, to optimize for search, to optimize for retargeting. Even if you're trying to do the right thing, you've got years of code, you've got years of processes, and you don't have a tool that's really making it particularly easy for you to A, even spot the problem and B, much less fix it. I see that as a problem.

On top of that, and I've seen this in other areas, like when breaches started to become a household name, particularly after issues like the Equifax breach. I was at Experian, by the way, not Equifax. I just want to make that very clear. That, it became a household name. You're starting to see a lot of state laws getting passed around breach response. There's a familiar pattern here where, when state laws get passed, it takes a lot of time for these states to set up their enforcement arms.

What we see first are class action lawsuits. That's what you and I, Damon, deal with like every single day. Class action lawsuits; some are well researched, many are not, but either way, it's putting clients on their back foot to have to figure this stuff out. There's that side of it.

Now we are seeing those enforcement arms coming online, like the California CPPA, the California Consumer Privacy Act. It was modified by the CPRA and is governed by the CPPA. Putting all that aside, what it means practically is that today, most of what we've dealt with and most of the losses have been driven by these private rights of action, these private lawsuits. Increasingly now, when you look at the entire stacked bar graph, you're seeing that the enforcement cost is actually even higher. Basically, when you have this happening, it doesn't mean that the private rights of action go away; it just means that now you have both. It's very difficult.

The third thing I'll say is that it's hitting all industries. When it was hitting healthcare mainly, it was much easier for these hospitals, for example, to say, we're just going to shut off certain kinds of scripts. Now, if you apply that to an entertainment company, they simply can't just shut everything off. They need to find practical solutions. To do that requires nuance.

Again, I see new laws, propagation of very old practices that have been established over many, many years, suddenly meeting a new set of regulations. Then the fact that, internally, what happens with code at any company, if you've ever worked with engineers and marketers together at the same time, is not a simple thing to manage. That's where we come in and try to bring an objective look at what's actually happening.

Silver

Several things you said really resonate with me. One in particular is that a lot of times a site is, as you said, meaning, maybe the consultant who's helping you with site functionality or your digital marketing team is not all there is necessarily. The stuff that you have enabled, the trackers you have enabled on your site, are there, along with X number of years of other stuff that others have put on there. In order to properly manage the risk, you need to see the full picture because it's not a defense to say, our current director of digital marketing, he or she didn't put those trackers on there, or didn't even know they were there. Doesn't matter. If the trackers are on your site and they're disclosing data, you're gonna have the same risk as you would if it were something that you just placed a week ago.

I do want to ask: I know there are a variety of different types of trackers, and we don't have to go deep into the weeds on how all of them work, but they're not created equal. Some of them are what are termed essential or necessary. You need to have them to operate the website; others help with analytics; others help with targeted advertising. Can you talk just a little bit about some of the higher-risk types of trackers and the purpose they're serving for the st site owner, and then the reason why they are a higher risk?

Cohen

I'll start with your first comment about what happens downstream as we put it from the tracker you place. It's very, very common, if not in almost every single engagement, I see the site owners saying we don't serve that anymore. When you look at the actual trackers that are leaving the site, and that shouldn't be, they're not serving it directly anymore, but they use a third party that's serving it. You get what we call a daisy-chain effect. Somebody puts one ad tracker on the site. That ad tracker might drop five more trackers. Each of those five trackers might have more trackers. No exaggeration, you can see one script leading to like a thousand. The site owner is held responsible for every single one of those.

Then, in terms of trackers that matter most. I'd say the pixels have been the biggest problem. These are pixels that track events like conversions, but they're basically communicating back to companies like Facebook, Google and TikTok. When we looked at the top 35 trackers, we found that the top 10 are responsible for over 80% of all the litigation out there. I'm not going to go through the whole list, but it's like Facebook, TikTok, Google AdWords, Google Analytics. The reason is that they're so easy for an attorney or a regulator to spot on your site. People oftentimes underestimate how visible everything they're doing really is.

Not all trackers are created equal. Many of the third parties people use are absolutely essential. They have to have them on the site. They're monitoring basically whether or not the site's working correctly. Other items are functional, like the power forms that you need. Then there's a whole set of ad tracking and analytics tracking that sort of works together, and generally those are what get people into the most trouble.

There are ways to mitigate that risk, even if you're not pulling them off the site entirely, which is obviously the safest thing to do. If you can't do that, there are still lots and lots of things you can do, running things with restricted data processing or not sharing user IDs. I won't go through the list, but there's so much you can do between being perfect and being really risky and a target.

Silver

Let's jump into that. What are some of the things that can be done? 'Cause let's say we go through an exercise, we bring in your team to partner with us, we do a scan of the site, and we get the very helpful report that you all provide. We're going through the debriefing, and we identify some trackers that create risk; maybe they're making disclosures to Meta or to Google or to TikTok.

We confer with the client; they go to their business team, and they're told these are critical to these marketing campaigns, and this digital marketing is critical to revenue. It's not an option to disable these. For some of the companies we work with, it's not a big deal. The healthcare ones, a lot of times, they're not that dependent on digital marketing, but if you're in e-commerce or a lot of other fields, it's just not an option to stop using these.

Let's say, just taking the Metapixel as an example, let's say, okay, we are going to continue to use the Metapixel. What are the steps we can take to better manage risk than the way we're doing it right now?

Cohen

First and foremost, you consent gate it properly. If I were to summarize everything, it's: if you say you do X, do X. If you have this consent banner saying if you opt out, we won't share your data, but it's still happening, that is far and away the number one thing to fix. Just do what you say. That will lower your risk by some massive percentage.

The second thing is what you actually have at gathering. I won't get into the specific code. An easier example might be Google. double-click. You can serve non-personalized ads until people opt in. You can run Google in consent mode, which isn't zero risk, but it's not sharing the user ID back to Google. It's suppressing the IP address. There are all these things you can do that appease, oftentimes, marketing just fine.

Silver

On the consent front, I would love for you to speak to this. I'll just tee it up a little bit. Some of the issues we're seeing are: one, are you getting consent in a timely manner? Because if someone is landing on your site and you're immediately tracking them, and then your argument is going to be, we presented this banner and we gave them the option to opt out, the plaintiff's bar is already keyed on to the fact that they're gonna say the consent was untimely because there was some amount of tracking and disclosure to outside parties before you ever got the consent.

Then, another issue, and it ties into what you were saying about do what you say you're going to do, if someone opts out, is that actually blocking all the non-essential tracking? Can you talk a little bit about what you see? You and your team scan so many sites, and you hear so many iterations of these problems. What are some specifics that site owners should really be focused on around timeliness and also around consent functionality?

Cohen

I'll start with that we scan sites for cyber insurance companies when they do underwriting. It's risen to that level. That's important for everybody to understand about things like cyber insurance. Out of 4,523 sites we've been scanning for years, I just want to give you the stats. 69% of them, the consent doesn't work at all; they didn't even plug it in. There's an air gap; there's a real issue. On about 90% of them, there are issues, but if you start with that 69%, it just doesn't work. I'm not exaggerating in the slightest.

Now, let's say that you start with that, and it does work, and it's just a presentation issue. You have this problem where the site loads all the ads, and then the banner pops up. But the ads are already loaded. That's problem number one. Problem number two is somebody opts out, and they don't set it right; the page doesn't reload. Essentially, while they're on that page, they're still gathering a bunch of data on you. I'd say that, in that same issue of how you display this, you could speak to this better than I could. You'll just see real issues that people will consider dark patterns; you can only accept all, or the accept all button is this big and the reject all button is this tiny gray link in the corner. Or you click into the options, and a panel opens up saying, do you accept these strictly necessary cookies? Are they always on? Do you accept all these other things? They're all pre-checked. You have all these “dark patterns.” You have the timing of it loading, and it's really particularly important in the two-party consent states.

California is by far the strictest; if you load those trackers before you get consent, you're hanging out there. You're definitely hanging out there. Then, last but not least, it just doesn't work a lot of the time. It doesn't work for a whole set of reasons. When we start working with people, it's not about attacking what they did. It's basically we start with: the tool you plugged in isn't working.

Now, It's not always the tool's fault, but the issue becomes that they basically hard-coded scripts on their site. There's, again, years and years of doing whatever you can to retarget effectively. There was nothing wrong with it, or it was seen as wrong, years ago. Now, all of a sudden, all that has to get fixed for your consent to work. All of that. You can't have scripts all over the place and expect them to be blocked just by putting a banner on the site. I'm not sure if that actually answers your question or not, but I'll start there.

Silver

It does. It's very helpful. I do wanna just emphasize a point that may be evident to some of our listeners and maybe not to others. This is, I won't say unique, but it's a rare area where your noncompliance is completely out there for the plaintiff's bar and regulators to see. In the same way, the Lokker team can scan your site and see whether you're tracking too quickly before consent or whether your banner's not working or what types of data are being disclosed to different parties. The experts for the plaintiff's firms and the experts for the government agencies can too. This is all public-facing. There are a lot of places where, from a legal compliance standpoint, you do want to constantly or on a regular basis be doing risk assessments and trying to address problems. In most of those areas, you're hoping that you will not be the unlucky party that ends up having someone dig beneath the surface. Here, that is almost certainly going to happen. It's just a matter of time before one or multiple. Many of our clients get hit by multiple different plaintiffs' firms within a short period of time because they can just see it and have some method for making their way through all the sites. They see the problems, they screenshot them, they capture the files reflecting that activity, and then they send you a demand letter. Or some of them just go ahead and file lawsuits or demand arbitration. This is an area where your noncompliance is exposed in a way that is unusual.

On that topic, Ian, we've worked with many of our clients to go through this process of proactively auditing the site, finding the gaps and remediating. How often would you suggest site owners go through that process? Or how do they, how should they think about what cadence to set? Because there is some variance across sites. One of the things that comes up is that you can fix the site today. Then, if you make some changes to your site three months from now, you all of a sudden are no longer compliant in the way you thought you were. What do you think about that? How do you advise on that?

Cohen

If you're in either a highly regulated industry that's governed by HIPAA, such as a healthcare outfit, and the word healthcare expands to all kinds of things, as we know beyond hospitals. Or if you're a site that uses lots of technology because you're doing publishing and ads as your main business, or you're doing entertainment and you've got lots of different ads showing up that you want to scan every day. I say that; it sounds like overkill, but I say that because, quite literally, let's say you're running an entertainment site, you have lots of affiliates coming on. Many of those affiliates want you to create a subdomain. I cannot tell you how often, but the majority of the time those are set up, they're set up wrong. You at least want to be alerted on it.

For most people, weekly is fine. When we walk in, we always scan every day to start with, and then we pull back to weekly, unless they're in one of those two groups where there's so much traffic, there are so many trackers, or the stakes are just so high that we want to scan it every day. If you've set a baseline amongst your team about this is what we expect to happen, and anything outside of that baseline happens, you want an alert going on in real time immediately. You don't want to be hanging out there. Because the other point you brought up, I just don't think a lot of people totally get how exposed you are, that all this is public. Like anybody can go into their browser. It's harder with SDKs, it's harder with agents, it's harder with mobile apps. But anybody can run a browser on your site; it can go to your site, open up their browser tools, and see exactly what you're doing if they know what to look for. That is one of the biggest problems.

I'll just add one more. The other place I would scan very frequently is chatbots. We're seeing Adam's Law pass in California, but in general, even beyond Adam's Law when it goes into effect sometime next year, we have the issue that you have these conversational chatbots that are AI-driven. To figure out what they're doing, you can't just scan it once; you've got to interact with it. Those you want to scan less frequently but very, very deeply, maybe once a month. When I say scan it, have a 10-minute conversation with it. Obviously, we do this with tools.

Weekly is good for most. Daily when you're fixing things, and you want to see what's actually working. Daily, if you've just got a huge number of trackers on your side, because each one of those will change things, not just your team. When the third party changes something, it will introduce new trackers. Nothing to do with your team.

Silver

That's a very important point. Is it even in the best-case scenario where you do, meaning someone in compliance or legal does get a heads-up when someone in the digital marketing team is making changes? Maybe you get the heads-up; maybe you don't. But in the best-case scenario, you get the heads-up. Even if you do and you check on things then, that's not going to be sufficient if third parties are going to be making changes, which they do. The more third parties you have out there, the odds are higher that there are going to be somewhat frequent changes that could impact the consent infrastructure that you've put in place. That's a very important point to bear in mind as well.

We talked a little bit about whether you're highly regulated or your site has a ton of trackers. Let's say you're not one of those. You're a mid-sized business, you have a website, and it's mostly informational. Maybe you collect some information on there; maybe you have a chatbot, maybe you don't. But you don't view yourself as a big player in the digital marketing space; that's not critical to your business, but your website is important to your brand and to get any information out there.

You want to think through, like, what are the critical things I must do? I don't wanna get hit with these claims, or if I get hit with these claims, I wanna have a colorable defense, so I don't have to just feel like I'm screwed and I have to pay out. But there are limits to how much I can invest in this problem. What are the top things on the list? It could be three things, five things, whatever the number is, but what are the critical things that a site owner in that profile needs to do?

Ian Cohen

I'll try to do three. Don't hold me to it. Number one: get a list of, however you get an audit done, look at all of the tracking tools you have on your site and make sure they're actually intentional. Very often, a past employee puts something on the site or any number of ways that these items get on the site, but you're just taking unnecessary risk. If you have no financial reward for something whatsoever, there's no owner of the tool; just get rid of it.

Number two, consent gate properly. If you're running consent, make sure it works. Even if you're not running consent, make things like universal opt-out work, global privacy controls work.

Number three, keep an eye out to make real-time bidding isn't occurring on your site. What I mean by that is if you're a B2B manufacturing site, it's super unlikely that you're really intentionally doing real-time bidding. If you are, okay. But the reason I bring it up is that's where you get a single script sending something out for bid, and you literally see 40 additional trackers loading up to identify and sync this user across all 40 and bid on how much they'll pay for an ad. Basically, most of the time when you bring that back to a site owner at one of these companies, they're like, I don't even understand what that is, or why we're doing it, or who did it. Get it off my site, cause it's very easy just to remove something.

Remove things, get a list, and find everything, which is surprisingly hard for a lot of people. We find that's the first thing we usually do. Find everything and remove what's not owned by anybody at all. Go to your team, and if nobody can defend using it, that's pretty easy. Remove it. Make consent is working.

I'll add a fourth one. Make sure that you're not seeing anything introducing real-time bidding platforms, and you'll know right away because it will introduce like 40 trackers you've never heard of. Those are my key things if you're not gonna spend all day, every day thinking about this stuff, which you don't want to.

Silver

Very helpful. This has been amazing. I've learned a lot from you. I know our audience will as well. Just one final question before we close out. Let's say we're looking out over the next 12 months or so, or 18 months. What are some of the new risks or trends that you think website owners should be monitoring? Beyond what we've talked about today, do you see coming down the pike?

Cohen

We actually get these requests from the insurance companies because they actually see things first. Number one, the word agentic gets overused quite a bit. Agentic technology, but let me be very clear. In this case, websites use AI to power consumer-facing products, like powering chatbots, powering form submissions. Keep a close eye on that; you’re a target, particularly if your chatbot has any chance of interacting with kids- big, big issue. There are so many different things.

Number two, if you're using either APIs or just third-party requests to AI technologies like OpenAI. You really need to make sure you have a clear understanding at your company and a clear legal opinion on exactly how that's being used because once you share data with the model, it's out there, as we've seen time and time again.

The third thing is mobile apps. We're just seeing a lot of people, a lot of plaintiffs, starting to go after mobile apps, and they're far more complex to control, because you're talking about the code itself, the SDK software development kit. You're talking about what happens as somebody uses the app, meaning a lot of them don't have consent up front because you are checking terms and conditions as you're logging in. There are a lot of new rules around when you're using any of these tools, apps, things that consumers interact with, chatbots, what's supposed to happen and what's not supposed to happen.

There are times when additional consent is needed. I could go on and on, but I'd say where we're focused is definitely mobile apps, SDKs, and then agents that are operating with consumers on your site. There's a bunch of other stuff.

I'll add one more thing. When you get a little more in the weeds on each of those three things, here's what's happening. Three years ago, you could really look for sites and say they're really good or they're really bad because it was so easy to define the limited number of things that regulators and plaintiffs were going after. There was a small handful of things like, are you running the Metapix on a healthcare site? Is it healthcare information shared in the search bar?

Now there's this middle range that people are starting to go after that's a bit more complex. You need a lot more data to do that. That's our job, not your job. But that's where we are focused. Most importantly, remediation. A lot of this can be remediated. We could just send out a pull request saying, here's the code, here's the problem, go fix it.

That goes to timeliness, just to your earlier point that this is out there. People can see it. When you do get sued or when a regulator comes after you, that's public. That's, to me, a starting gun. If you've seen this, that's a starting gun for other people to jump on board and sue you. It happens all the time.

Damon Silver

Certainly keeps things interesting for both of us. Ian, thanks so much for taking the time and sharing your insights. Thank you all for listening in.