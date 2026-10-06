We Get Privacy — Episode 23: How “Bad Actors” Exploit AI-Enabled Recruitment Systems [Video, Podcast]
Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Fake applicants, fraudulent recruiters, and AI-enabled deception are creating real-time security, compliance, and reputational risks for employers. We Get Privacy cohosts Damon Silver and Joe Lazzarotti examine the issues from both sides of the hiring process, providing practical steps employers can take to verify candidates, strengthen safeguards and third-party relationships, and respond effectively when suspicious conduct arises.
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