We Get Privacy — Episode 22: Rethinking Cybersecurity in the Age of Unleashed AI [Video]
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
AI-enabled threats are rapidly outpacing traditional cybersecurity defenses, creating increasingly sophisticated risks to an organization’s data and systems. Podcast co-hosts Joe Lazzarotti and Damon Silver offer practical strategies for protecting sensitive data against AI-generated incidents through data minimization and mapping, access controls, vendor management, incident response and other strategies.
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