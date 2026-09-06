W.D. Wash Upholds $1.9 Million Jury Verdict Finding Confidential Customer Compilation a Protectable Trade Secret

In Silver Fern Chemical, Inc. v. Lyons et al., No. 2:23-cv-00775-TL (W.D. Wash. Aug. 25, 2026), the US District Court for the Western District of Washington denied the defendants’ renewed motion for judgment as a matter of law and motion for a new trial following a jury verdict awarding $1,916,137 in damages for trade secret misappropriation under both the Washington Uniform Trade Secrets Act (WUTSA) and the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA).

The decision provides useful guidance on the sufficiency of identifying a “compilation” of customer information as a trade secret and the protectability of customer data compilations even when individual customer identities are publicly known.

Background

Silver Fern Chemical, Inc. is a Washington-based chemical distribution company co-founded and co-owned by Sam and Lisa King. Defendants Scott Lyons, Troy Kinto, and King Holmes were senior salespersons at Silver Fern who collectively comprised half of the company’s sales team. Each had signed confidentiality agreements with the company. The fourth individual defendant, Rowland Morgan, was a principal of Ambyth Chemical Company, a Washington-based Silver Fern competitor.

Silver Fern maintained confidential business information — including customer names, contact information, product requirements, vendor details, pricing, and transaction histories — in its proprietary Chempax and eChempax systems. Access to these systems was secured by two-factor authentication, password-protected private servers, and compartmentalized permissions (i.e., each salesperson could view only his or her own deal sheets).

Unbeknownst to Silver Fern’s ownership, Holmes, Lyons, and Kinto planned their departures months in advance (but gave notice only on the morning they left). Before departing, Holmes accessed a customer pricing folder on Silver Fern’s internal system while already knowing he was leaving for Ambyth; the file ultimately ended up on his personal computer. The departing employees deleted emails to cover their tracks and joined Ambyth, where they immediately began soliciting Silver Fern’s former customers. Holmes called Silver Fern customers to solicit business on his very first day at Ambyth, and Lyons emailed a Silver Fern customer just days after starting. After the individual defendants arrived at Ambyth, the competitor did business with several of Silver Fern’s former customers for the first time.

A jury trial commenced on December 1, 2025, before Judge Tana Lin. Text messages introduced at trial revealed that Kinto believed the group was violating their confidentiality agreements and expressed concern about being caught in a “tangled web of lies,” while Holmes warned that their phones could be subpoenaed “if this gets ugly.” Morgan, for his part, demonstrated knowledge that the individual defendants were bound by confidentiality agreements.

On December 18, 2025, the jury returned a unanimous verdict finding that all defendants had misappropriated Silver Fern’s trade secrets under both the WUTSA and the DTSA and that the individual defendants had breached their confidentiality agreements. The jury awarded $1,916,137 in damages for trade secret misappropriation and found that all defendants had acted willfully and maliciously. The defendants subsequently moved for judgment as a matter of law under Rule 50(b) and, alternatively, for a new trial under Rule 59(a).

The court denied both motions on August 25.

Case Information

Silver Fern Chemical, Inc. v. Lyons et al.,No. 2:23-cv-00775-TL (W.D. Wash. Aug. 25, 2026)

Plaintiffs: Silver Fern Chemical, Inc.

Defendants: Scott Lyons, Troy Kinto, King Holmes, Rowland Morgan, Ambyth Chemical Company

Judge: Tana Lin

Analysis and Outcome