The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a district court’s finding that asserted claims of a patent directed to a waterproof and breathable membrane were invalid for indefiniteness because the patent specification failed to provide adequate guidance for measuring a claimed property. Cocona, Inc. v. VF Outdoor, LLC, et al., Case Nos. 25-1458; -1462 (Fed. Cir. Nov. 17, 2026) (Lourie, Stoll, Stark, JJ.)

Cocona holds a patent directed to a waterproof and breathable membrane used in materials such as outdoor apparel. The asserted claims of the patent require that the membrane have a specific moisture vapor transition rate (MVTR). Although the claims do not specify how MVTR should be measured, the specification identifies three potential methods: the Mocon method, upright cup method, and inverted cup method. The patent contains one embodiment of the invention in the specification and teaches that the MVTR “may be measured” using two of the three methods at a certain temperature and relative humidity. The specification explains that testing can be done in accordance with the ASTM E96-94 Water method, a standard protocol for measuring MVTR that allows for variability in testing parameters (temperatures are in a range, relative humidity is in a range, and the test directs the user to test in conditions most similar to the use of the material).

Cocona sued VF Outdoor and Columbia Sportswear for patent infringement, and in response, VF Outdoor petitioned for inter partes review of the asserted patent. The Patent Trial & Appeal Board found that all but two of the challenged claims were unpatentable as obvious. The Federal Circuit affirmed the Board, and the case continued in district court, with Cocona asserting three remaining claims, which the district court found invalid for indefiniteness during claim construction. Cocona appealed. The sole issue presented to the Federal Circuit on appeal was whether the asserted claims containing the MVTR limitation were invalid for indefiniteness.

The Federal Circuit concluded from the intrinsic evidence, as confirmed by the extrinsic evidence, that the claims did not indicate what method should be used to measure MVTR, what temperature should be used, or what relative humidity level should be used. The specification identified three methods of measuring MVTR and stated that the upright cup method is used for low moisture contact and the inverted cup method is used for high moisture contact but did not describe how to determine whether low moisture contact or high moisture contact situations exist. Further, the single embodiment described in the patent pointed to various MVTR measurement methods, humidity levels, and temperatures that “may be” used. The Court rejected Cocona’s argument that these conditions were mandatory, explaining that the specification identified them only as nonmandatory examples.

Based on a review of data in the patent specification, the Federal Circuit also concluded that a person of ordinary skill in the art (POSA) would note that the MVTR measurements can vary by an order of magnitude depending on what MVTR testing method is used, and thus the MVTR measurement method used could affect whether a product would infringe the asserted claims.

The Federal Circuit also considered extrinsic evidence and found that the district court did not clearly err in crediting the defendants’ expert, who opined that the patent did not provide adequate guidance to a POSA as to the measurement method, temperature, and humidity level to employ. The district court rejected Cocona’s competing expert testimony as conclusory because it failed to explain how a POSA would derive specific testing requirements from the specification’s permissive language. The Court agreed, concluding that the patent lacked the “required guidance” as to how to measure MVTR in the context of the claimed invention, and that a POSA would not have reasonable certainty about the scope of the MVTR limitation and the asserted claims.

The Federal Circuit noted that the disclosure of multiple measurement methods does not automatically render claims indefinite. Rather, where different methods produce materially different results, the patent must provide sufficient guidance to allow a POSA to determine claim scope with reasonable certainty.