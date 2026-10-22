Washington’s Domestic Workers Bill of Rights: The New Must Know for Home Care Employers

As discussed in our prior alert last year, Washington is another state to enact legislation protecting the rights of domestic workers. While Seattle home care employers are already subject to the Seattle Domestic Workers Ordinance, they will soon need to account for additional state law requirements, and hiring entities throughout Washington may encounter domestic worker-specific obligations for the first time. The law applies broadly to covered employees and independent contractors who perform at least four hours of domestic work in a month. It may affect many home care employers, registries, private household employers, and other hiring entities subject to several important exclusions, including exclusions applicable to certain publicly funded home care services. Although the law does not take effect until July 1, 2027, covered entities may want to begin their

evaluation of its potential impact in advance of the effective date.

State Requirements

1. Payment of at least the applicable minimum wage, including compliance with any applicable higher local minimum wage requirements

2. Overtime compensation of at least one and one-half times an employee’s regular rate of pay for hours worked in excess of 40 in a workweek

3. A written agreement, in a language understood by both the worker and hiring entity, specifying the worker’s position or services and rate of pay, together with other statutorily identified terms when applicable, such as schedules, deductions, transportation costs, benefits, and leave

4. Advance written notice of termination of at least 2 weeks (4 weeks if live-in domestic workers) subject to specified statutory exceptions

5. Severance pay obligations when required notice is not provided

6. Maintenance of records concerning hours worked, rates of pay, and leave accrual and usage

7. Restrictions on requiring certain arbitration, nondisclosure, non-disparagement, and noncompetition provisions as a condition of work

8. New compliance obligations and potential exposure relating to wages, recordkeeping, termination, workplace conduct, prohibited practices, and retaliation The Washington Department of Labor & Industries has stated it will develop model written agreements and a model disclosure statement describing domestic workers’ rights.

Additional Seattle Requirements Remain in Effect

Seattle home care employers must continue to comply with the Seattle Domestic Workers Ordinance in addition to the new state-law requirements. Among other things, Seattle employers should be aware of the following additional obligations:

1. Local minimum wage requirements. Seattle’s minimum wage requirements may exceed those required under state law

2. Paid meal periods in certain situations. A consecutive 30- minute meal period must be paid if the worker is required to remain at the work site, on-call

3. Weekly rest period requirements. Workers who reside at or sleep at the place of employment generally must receive an unpaid, 24-hour period of consecutive rest for every 6 consecutive days worked

Although the law will not take effect until July 1, 2027, hiring entities may benefit from becoming familiar with these new requirements well in advance of the effective date, particularly those relating to written agreements, wage practices, recordkeeping, and termination procedures.