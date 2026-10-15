Washington State Employers Must Now Notify Workers of Federal Form I-9 Inspections

Overview

Washington's Immigrant Worker Protection Act (IWPA) recently took effect on October 1, 2026. The law requires Washington employers to notify workers, and their unions, if any, within five business days after receiving notice of a federal Form I-9 inspection, and again within five business days after receiving the inspection results. The law also imposes a new posting requirement, limits on I-9 self-audits, anti-retaliation protections, and significant statutory damages enforceable by both the Washington Attorney General and private plaintiffs.

Key Takeaways

Employers must provide written notice to each worker, and to any exclusive collective bargaining representative, within five business days after receiving a federal Notice of Inspection of I-9 forms and related records.

Within five business days after receiving written inspection results, employers must notify each "affected worker" of identified deficiencies, the correction period, and the worker's right to representation at a correction meeting.

Every employer must display the Attorney General's new workplace poster as of October 1, 2026.

Violations of the notice requirements carry statutory damages of $500 per worker per instance (doubled for willful violations), and workers have a private right of action. Employers should preserve proof of posting, transmission, and any corrective communications as part of the inspection file.

What This Means for Employers

For employers, the key risk is not only whether the Form I-9 files are complete, but whether the organization can prove that it gave timely, multilingual, worker-specific notices while a federal inspection is underway. Washington employers should update immigration enforcement response protocols now so that legal, HR, payroll, site leadership, and labor relations teams know who receives a federal notice, who drafts the worker notices, who posts and transmits them, and who preserves proof of compliance. Employers with unionized workforces should also review collective bargaining agreements, which may require even shorter notice periods.

The practical goal is to have a response playbook ready before an inspection occurs. That playbook should identify the internal owner for immigration enforcement notices, contain the Attorney General’s model notices in the required languages, account for worksites and remote employees, and include a recordkeeping checklist that can be used to show compliance if challenged.

What the Law Requires

Pre-Inspection Notice: Within five business days of receiving notice of a federal I-9 inspection, the employer must provide each worker and authorized representative with a copy of the federal Notice of Inspection and a notice—in English and the five most commonly used non-English languages in Washington—identifying the federal agency conducting the inspection, the date the employer received notice, the types of records sought and any other known purposes of the inspection, and Attorney General-approved contact information for a statewide immigrant and refugee rights organization. Employers should not wait until an inspection begins to locate translated templates or confirm who qualifies as an authorized representative.

Within five business days of receiving notice of a federal I-9 inspection, the employer must provide each worker and authorized representative with a copy of the federal Notice of Inspection and a notice—in English and the five most commonly used non-English languages in Washington—identifying the federal agency conducting the inspection, the date the employer received notice, the types of records sought and any other known purposes of the inspection, and Attorney General-approved contact information for a statewide immigrant and refugee rights organization. Employers should not wait until an inspection begins to locate translated templates or confirm who qualifies as an authorized representative. Method of Delivery: The employer must both (1) post the notice in conspicuous workplace locations where worker notices are customarily posted and keep it posted until the inspection is complete, and (2) transmit it directly to workers through the employer's primary communication method, which must include at least one of hand delivery, mail with proof of delivery, email with proof of transmission, or text message with proof of transmission.

The employer must both (1) post the notice in conspicuous workplace locations where worker notices are customarily posted and keep it posted until the inspection is complete, and (2) transmit it directly to workers through the employer's primary communication method, which must include at least one of hand delivery, mail with proof of delivery, email with proof of transmission, or text message with proof of transmission. Proof of Notice: Acceptable proof includes mail with proof of sending, dated electronic transmissions, time-stamped photographs of postings, or other ordinary-course records. Employers with multiple shifts, hybrid workforces, or dispersed worksites should confirm in advance which communication channel will be used for each employee population.

Acceptable proof includes mail with proof of sending, dated electronic transmissions, time-stamped photographs of postings, or other ordinary-course records. Employers with multiple shifts, hybrid workforces, or dispersed worksites should confirm in advance which communication channel will be used for each employee population. Post-Inspection Notice: Within five business days of receiving written inspection results, the employer must give each affected worker (a worker identified as potentially lacking work authorization or whose documents or Form I-9 were found deficient) and his or her representative a copy of the federal notice; a written explanation of the employer's and worker's obligations; and worker-specific information on the deficiencies, the correction period, mutually agreed meeting time(s), and the right to representation at the meeting. These notices must be in the language most regularly used between the employer and the worker, and other workers' personal information must be redacted.

Within five business days of receiving written inspection results, the employer must give each affected worker (a worker identified as potentially lacking work authorization or whose documents or Form I-9 were found deficient) and his or her representative a copy of the federal notice; a written explanation of the employer's and worker's obligations; and worker-specific information on the deficiencies, the correction period, mutually agreed meeting time(s), and the right to representation at the meeting. These notices must be in the language most regularly used between the employer and the worker, and other workers' personal information must be redacted. Model Notices and Safe Harbor: The Attorney General has published a poster, a model I-9 inspection notice, a model notice to affected employees, and employer guidance in English, Spanish, Russian, Vietnamese, Ukrainian, and Chinese (Mandarin). An employer that uses the model pre-inspection notice according to the Attorney General's instructions satisfies the statute's content requirements.

The Attorney General has published a poster, a model I-9 inspection notice, a model notice to affected employees, and employer guidance in English, Spanish, Russian, Vietnamese, Ukrainian, and Chinese (Mandarin). An employer that uses the model pre-inspection notice according to the Attorney General's instructions satisfies the statute's content requirements. I-9 Self-Audits: Self-audits are not required, but any internal audit must comply with antidiscrimination and anti-retaliation laws and applicable collective bargaining agreements, and employers may not impose verification or reverification requirements greater than federal law requires. In practice, this means that employers should not use a self-audit to demand specific or extra documents or to perform reverification when not required.

Self-audits are not required, but any internal audit must comply with antidiscrimination and anti-retaliation laws and applicable collective bargaining agreements, and employers may not impose verification or reverification requirements greater than federal law requires. In practice, this means that employers should not use a self-audit to demand specific or extra documents or to perform reverification when not required. Anti-Retaliation: Employers may not interfere with, restrain, deny, or retaliate against workers for exercising their rights under the law. HR, site leaders, and supervisors should be trained not to treat questions, representation requests, or participation in the notice process as a negative factor in scheduling, discipline, assignment, or termination decisions.

Enforcement and Exposure

The Washington Attorney General, not the Department of Labor and Industries, enforces the law and may investigate, issue civil investigative demands, seek injunctions, and recover damages and attorneys' fees.

Courts must award $500 per worker for each instance of a notice violation (double if willful) though damages may be reduced or waived for inadvertent, harmless violations promptly corrected in good faith. For larger worksites, even a single missed notice step could create significant aggregate exposure.

Workers, former workers, and membership organizations may sue in Superior Court for the greater of actual damages or statutory damages of 40 times the Washington hourly minimum wage per plaintiff per violation, plus attorneys' fees and costs.

Action Items

Post the Poster: Confirm that the Attorney General's required poster is displayed at every Washington worksite.

Confirm that the Attorney General's required poster is displayed at every Washington worksite. Update Response Protocols: Designate who will receive federal Notices of Inspection and calendar the five-business-day deadlines for both pre- and post-inspection notices.

Designate who will receive federal Notices of Inspection and calendar the five-business-day deadlines for both pre- and post-inspection notices. Prepare Notices in Advance: Download the Attorney General's model notices in all required languages and confirm your primary communication method satisfies the statutory delivery options.

Download the Attorney General's model notices in all required languages and confirm your primary communication method satisfies the statutory delivery options. Document Compliance: Retain proof of delivery and time-stamped photographs of postings.

Retain proof of delivery and time-stamped photographs of postings. Engage Union Representatives: Identify exclusive bargaining representatives who must receive notice and review collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) for shorter notice obligations.

Identify exclusive bargaining representatives who must receive notice and review collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) for shorter notice obligations. Review Self-Audit Practices: Ensure internal I-9 audits do not exceed federal verification requirements and are conducted in a nondiscriminatory and consistent manner.

Ensure internal I-9 audits do not exceed federal verification requirements and are conducted in a nondiscriminatory and consistent manner. Train Managers and HR: Remind supervisors, HR, and payroll personnel of the anti-retaliation protections and the need to escalate any federal immigration-related notice immediately.

Employers with Washington workers should work closely with experienced immigration and employment counsel to implement compliant notice procedures before a federal inspection occurs.