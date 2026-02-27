Washington Looks to Join the NLRB Trigger Bill Trend
Friday, February 27, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On February 20, 2026, the Washington State Senate advanced House Bill 2471 (“HB 2471”), a proposed law that would authorize the state to regulate certain private-sector labor disputes if the National Labor Relations Act (“NLRA”) ceases to preempt state regulation or if the National Labor Relations Board (“NLRB”) stops asserting jurisdiction over private sector employment currently subject to federal labor law. With this bill, Washington State is seeking to join other states that have sought to regulate private sector employment if the NLRB’s jurisdiction recedes under the current administration.

Background

Under the NLRA, the NLRB generally exercises exclusive jurisdiction over most private-sector labor disputes. Washington’s Public Employment Relations Commission (“PERC”) oversees public-sector labor relations in the state.

Washington’s HB 2471 is part of a recent spate of “trigger bills” in states that establish procedures for union recognition, collective bargaining, and litigation of unfair labor practice charges, among other things, if the NLRB loses jurisdiction over private-sector employers.

As reported here and here, Washington’s bill follows similar efforts in other states. New York enacted a trigger bill that would have expanded the jurisdiction of its Public Employment Relations Board to cover most private-sector employers ordinarily covered by the NLRA. California likewise enacted AB 288, dramatically expanding its state labor board’s powers over employees otherwise under the NLRB’s exclusive jurisdiction. Massachusetts lawmakers are considering analogous legislation.

Washington’s bill interestingly singles out that it applies where the NLRB declines to exercise jurisdiction over an industry that was within the “previously existing jurisdiction” of the NLRA. This language has particular significance now that the NLRB has shown a willingness to relinquish jurisdiction over key industries, such as space transport.

Takeaways

Washington joins a growing trend of states that are attempting to expand the jurisdiction of their state’s labor boards in light of the NLRB’s almost year-long lack of quorum, as reported on here, that ended only recently, and receding NLRB jurisdiction.

Regardless, if Washington State passes this law, we expect that it will be swiftly challenged by the NLRB and likely enjoined by federal courts as preempted by the NLRA. Federal courts have already enjoined the enforcement of both New York and California’s NLRB trigger laws.

We will continue monitoring changes – and attempted changes – to labor board jurisdiction at both the federal and state levels.

© 2026 Proskauer Rose LLP.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: EthanolUS, LLC
Published: 27 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Bloomsbury Development, LLC
Published: 25 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 44-02 VENTURES, LLC
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Art Lending, Inc
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Proskauer Rose LLP

The “Break Up Big Medicine Act”: Potential Impacts for Healthcare Investors
by: Ashley H. Seibler , Jason S. Madden
New Reporting Obligations for Directors and Officers of Foreign Private Issuers
by: Antonio N. Piccirillo , Peter Castellon
Private Market Talks- Inside the GP Stakes Opportunity with RidgeLake Partners’ Todd Milligan [Podcast]
by: Howard J Beber
Updated Notice of Rights and Guidance Issued for Amended NYC Earned Safe and Sick Time Act
by: Evandro C Gigante , Laura M. Fant
Episode 57- Bankruptcy Meets Withdrawal Liability- Claims, Challenges and Recovery [Podcast]
by: Neil V. Shah , Daniel Desatnik
District Court Reinforces Role of Article III Standing Limits in Post-Cunningham ERISA Litigation
by: Seth Fier , Sydney L. Juliano
Recent Federal Privilege Ruling Related to AI Tools Has Implications for Routine Tax Advisor Arrangements
by: Margaret A Dale , Richard M Corn
HM Treasury Consults on the Appointed Representatives Regime
by: John Verwey , Anna Maleva-Otto
“No Tax on Tips” and “No Tax on Overtime”: Key Considerations for Employers
by: Nicole Arslanian , Seth J Safra
New York State Trapped At Work Act Amended and Effective Date Delayed
by: Allan S Bloom , Evandro C Gigante
Episode 56- Bankruptcy Meets Withdrawal Liability [Podcast]
by: Neil V. Shah , Daniel Desatnik
SDNY Addresses Privilege and Work Product Implications of Using Unsecured Public AI Tools
by: Margaret A Dale , Laura Gavioli
English Court of Appeal Clarifies High Threshold for Withholding Disclosure on Grounds of Foreign Regulatory Confidentiality
by: Dorothy Murray

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 