Washington Governor Ferguson Signs Mini-WARN Act Amendments Bill

On March 17, 2026, Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson signed legislation (Engrossed Senate Bill (ESB) 6106) that amends the state’s analogue of the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act by changing the definition of “employer” and adjusting the notice requirements to better protect the names and addresses of affected employees.

Quick Hits

On March 17, 2026, Washington Governor Ferguson signed legislation that amends the definition of “employers” that are required to comply with the state’s mini-WARN law to exclude Native American tribes.

The bill also changes the notices that must contain the names and addresses of employees affected by layoffs.

The amended mini-WARN Act also stops disclosure under the Public Records Act of the names and addresses of affected employees.

ESB 6106 amends the Securing Timely Notification and Benefits for Laid-off Employees Act (STABLE Act) in two key respects.

First, the bill excludes from the definition of “employer,” “any Indian tribe,” as defined in section 3306(u) of the federal unemployment tax act. This change was designed to align with other laws honoring the governmental status of Native American tribes in the state.

Second, ESB 6106 reduces the dissemination of the names and addresses of employees affected by layoffs and business closures by:

eliminating the names of the employees affected from the notice to affected employees who are not represented by a union,

including the names and addresses of affected employees only on the notices to the employees’ bargaining representative and the Employment Security Department (ESD), and

exempting the names and addresses of affected employees from public disclosure under the Public Records Act (PRA).

The changes to the notice requirements will better protect employee privacy by limiting the public disclosure of employees’ names and addresses.

The amendments take effect immediately, so employers will want to update their notice forms to accommodate those changes.

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