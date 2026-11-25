On November 20, the Washington DFI issued a temporary cease and desist order summarily suspending a licensed consumer loan company’s Washington license. The order cites alleged violations of the Washington Consumer Loan Act, including prohibited practices, failure to comply with examination requirements, and failure to meet financial responsibility standards. The DFI said continued operations could substantially injure the public.

The order followed an on-site examination of the company’s main office from November 17 through November 19. The DFI’s order states that the company:

Failed to provide access to records. The DFI says it presented its examination authority and served a subpoena, but the company did not provide access to requested records.

Had outstanding financial obligations. Information received during the examination indicated that the company was not meeting obligations to employees and vendors.

Presented a risk to the public. The DFI concluded that the examination issues and the company’s financial condition created a risk of public injury if it continued operating and collecting funds from Washington consumers.

The order requires the company to stop accepting new business, including originating loans for Washington residents or properties, and to cease activities requiring a Consumer Loan Act license. It cannot resume its Washington consumer loan business without the DFI’s approval. The company must also provide an accounting of its assets and liabilities, respond fully to the subpoena, cooperate with the DFI’s requests for records, pay employee compensation, make 401(k) contributions, satisfy vendor obligations, and refund fees collected from Washington borrowers for loans that had not closed as of the order date. The company may request an administrative hearing to contest the temporary order.

Putting It Into Practice: The order highlights the consequences that can follow when a state regulator reports both examination-access problems and concerns about a lender’s financial condition. Recent state action has also focused on mortgage servicer compliance controls (previously discussed here). Washington-licensed lenders and servicers should maintain accessible business records, respond promptly to examination requests, and monitor their ability to meet employee, vendor, and borrower obligations.

Amanda Yap contributed to this article