The Votes Are In. What’s Next for Washington? [Video]

Bracewell’s Policy Resolution Group hosted it’s award-winning PRG Pulse post-election webinar, featuring timely analysis of the 2026 midterm elections and what the results mean for the policy and political landscape in Washington.

PRG’s lobbyists, lawyers and strategic communications professionals, along with special guests, examined the outlook for the 120th Congress, the Trump administration’s agenda and the policy debates ahead. Topics included energy and environmental policy, permitting reform, trade, critical infrastructure, and congressional oversight and investigations, with a focus on what businesses and organizations need to know to navigate Washington.

Episode Highlights:

[5:36]A “Cycle of History” Shift, Bigger Than 2018

Bill Antholis of UVA’s Miller Center calls the results a historical reaction to a strong presidency. He puts it on par with the post-Watergate and post-FDR corrections and says it marks the beginning of the end of the Trump era. He says the night felt like déjà vu from 2018, only a magnitude bigger.

[22:53] New Dems and the Affordability Mandate

John Lee, chief of staff to Rep. Nikki Budzinski, notes that 30 of the DCCC’s 36 red-to-blue seats went to New Dem-endorsed candidates who focused on lowering costs. He says that with a House majority that could reach 250 to 255, the center-left coalition is emboldened. He argues oversight should be tied to how it affects Americans’ everyday expenses rather than becoming a vanity project.

[44:47] Why Permitting Reform Got Harder Overnight

Joe Brazauskas explains that the permitting bill was negotiated in a world where a 54-seat Democratic Senate majority looked very different. Democratic negotiators may push for a lame duck vote, but emboldened environmental groups and the House still stand in the way. Andrew Shaw adds that incoming Natural Resources chair Jared Huffman, an opponent, has called on the Senate to slow down consideration, though the long-term need for permitting reform will persist.

[51:44] Data Centers Become a Political Flashpoint

Andrew Shaw says Democrats’ wins, including control of Georgia’s Public Service Commission, put data center costs front and center. He points to bipartisan support for making tech companies pay for generation, transmission, and grid upgrades, along with growing moratorium calls and oversight of PJM. Scott Segal notes that industry may end up welcoming federal preemption over a patchwork of state and local actions.

[57:58] Tariffs on the Ballot, but Politics Will Shift Faster Than Law

Josh Zive notes this was the first election where tariffs were unquestionably on the ballot, and the results dealt a blow to their political viability. He cautions that Congress is unlikely to take control of trade policy, so the conversation will move toward exceptions, tailoring, and bilateral deals. Paul Nathanson adds that companies need to build trade policy into their business plans and engage with Washington now, including on the USMCA comment period that runs through January 12.

[1:18:12] “Lawyer Up”: What Oversight Means for the Private Sector

Tom Moyer reminds everyone that Democrats campaigned on oversight and will treat the results as a mandate, with much of the activity aimed at companies seen as administration proxies. Letters and document preservation notices could go out well before Democrats gain subpoena power in January. Megan Greer outlines the committees and chairs to watch, calling today “investigative day one” for the 120th Congress.

Further contributions to this post by Holt Edwards, Timothy J Urban, Thomas C Moyer, and Megan L Greer.