Virtually Displayed: USPTO Updates Guidance for Computer-Generated Interfaces and Icons

To address evolving digital technologies, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued supplemental guidance for examining design patent applications directed to computer-generated interfaces and icons. The guidance expands flexibility for applicants – particularly in projection, hologram, and virtual and augmented reality (PHVAR) contexts – while maintaining the statutory requirement that claimed designs be tied to an article of manufacture.

The USPTO first sought public input in 2020 on how the “article of manufacture” requirement under 35 U.S.C. § 171 should apply to emerging digital designs. Although many commenters urged recognition of PHVAR designs, subsequent guidance issued by the USPTO in 2023 did not fully address those technologies. The latest supplemental guidance responds to continued stakeholder feedback, particularly regarding the limitations imposed by prior drawing requirements.

Traditionally, applicants seeking protection for computer-generated icons or graphical user interfaces (GUIs) were required to depict a physical article of manufacture, such as a display screen, in solid or broken lines in the drawings. This requirement ensured that the claimed design was not merely a “transient or disembodied” image but was instead tied to a statutory article of manufacture.

The updated guidance removes the requirement that drawings depict a display panel or other physical article, provided that the title and claim clearly identify the relevant article of manufacture (e.g., a computer, computer display, or computer system). In such cases, the article need not appear in the drawings, so long as the application, taken as a whole, makes it clear that the claimed design is “for” an article of manufacture and not merely an abstract or disembodied image. For example, phrases such as “interface for a computer system” or “icon for a display panel” are sufficient to establish that the design is tied to a qualifying article.

The USPTO reiterated that the guidance “does not constitute substantive rulemaking and hence does not have the force and effect of law.” Examiners will continue to evaluate applications under all applicable patentability provisions, including §§ 102, 103, and 112.

Overall, the updated guidance provides applicants with greater flexibility in claiming and depicting computer-generated designs while reaffirming that such designs must remain tied to a qualifying article of manufacture.