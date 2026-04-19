Virginia Governor Spanberger Proposes Amendments to Paid Sick Leave, Paid Family and Medical Leave, and Menopause Accommodations Legislation

On April 13, 2026, Governor Spanberger proposed amendments to bills that would expand paid sick leave to nearly all Virginia employees, establish a statewide paid family and medical leave insurance program, and address workplace accommodations related to menopause and perimenopause. The General Assembly will reconvene on April 22 to consider the Governor’s proposed amendments.

Virginia Paid Sick Leave Expansion

Virginia is on the verge of expanding paid sick leave to cover all employees, beyond home health care workers. However, rather than signing the bill as passed, Governor Spanberger proposed amendments to HB 5 that, among other things, clarify key definitions—including “employee” and “family member”—address leave advances, and expand the permissible uses of leave to include an employee’s need for preventive medical care.

Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program

Governor Spanberger also proposed amendments to SB 2, which would establish a statewide paid family and medical leave insurance program. These amendments, among other things, clarify the definition of a “family member,” expand the definition of “safety services,” and clarify certification and job restoration requirements.

Menopause and Perimenopause Accommodations Under the VHRA

Finally, Governor Spanberger proposed a substitute bill that would eliminate the language in HB 1173 adding menopause and perimenopause as protected categories under the Virginia Human Rights Act (VHRA) and requiring related workplace accommodations. Instead, the proposed substitute bill directs the Commissioner of Labor and Industry to conduct a study on menopause and perimenopause in the workforce.

Jackson Lewis attorneys will closely monitor how the Virginia General Assembly responds to the Governor’s proposals when it reconvenes later this month. If you have questions about what these developments may mean for your business, please contact a Jackson Lewis attorney.

Nina Bundy contributed to this article