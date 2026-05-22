Virginia Employers Brace for Expanded Paid Sick Leave Requirements
Friday, May 29, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Takeaways

  • A new Virginia law expands paid sick leave to nearly all employees, with phased coverage beginning 07/01/27.
  • Employees accrue at least one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked (up to 40 hours annually), with carryover required and expanded permissible uses.
  • Employers should review and update leave policies and payroll systems as well as prepare for new notice and compliance requirements.

Virginia’s 2026 General Assembly was one of the busiest seasons for employers. A bill expanding paid sick leave requirements to nearly all Virginia employees by 2029 was signed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger on May 20, 2026.

Virginia first adopted paid sick leave requirements in 2021 (Virginia’s Paid Sick Leave Law) for home health workers. Now, SB199/HB5 will significantly expand coverage to all employees of private employers and state and local governments as follows:

  • Beginning July 1, 2027 – Employers with at least 50 employees 
  • Beginning Jan. 1, 2028 – Employers with at least 25 employees 
  • Beginning Jan. 1, 2029 – All employers with at least one employee

Accrual, Carryover, Permitted Uses

Covered employees must accrue a minimum of one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, beginning at hire. Although accrued but unused leave must carry over to the following year, employers need not allow employees to accrue or use more than 40 hours of paid sick leave in a year, unless the employer elects to offer a higher cap. The reasons for the use of leave are expanded to include services related to domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking.

Employers may also satisfy the accrual requirement by frontloading the full 40 hours at the beginning of the year.

Notice

When the use of paid sick leave is foreseeable, an employee must make a good faith effort to provide notice of the need for such leave in advance. Additionally, an employee must make a reasonable effort to schedule the use of paid sick leave in a manner that does not unduly disrupt the operations of the employer.

If an employer requires notice of the need to use paid sick leave, the employer must provide a written policy that contains procedures for its employees to provide such notice. If an employer does not provide a copy of its written policy for providing such notice to an employee, it may not deny paid sick leave to the employee based on noncompliance with such a policy.

An employer must provide notice to employees of their rights under the law, both in writing and through a posting. Regulations on implementation and enforcement are expected.

Employers may require reasonable documentation for absences of at least three consecutive workdays.

Existing PTO Policies, Pay Out

An employer’s existing paid time off policies may satisfy these requirements if they provide at least 40 hours of leave usable for the same purposes and on the same conditions as the statute.

Employers are not required to pay out accrued but unused paid sick leave at termination.

Takeaways for Employers

Virginia employers should review their leave and accommodation policies, adopt their practices to the new requirements, assess payroll readiness, and monitor coming agency guidance.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2026

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ICC Group Holdings, Inc
Published: 28 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Jackson Lewis P.C.

Allegheny County Considers Requiring Employers Provide Paid Parental Leave
by: McCall B. Chafin , Connor Riley
New Laws Are Changing Connecticut Employers’ Pay, Accommodation, AI Obligations in ’26/27
by: Allison P. Dearington , Justin E. Theriault
Los Angeles Amends Hotel Worker Minimum Wage Ordinance in Advance of July 2026
by: Diana Lerma
Top Five Labor Law Developments for April 2026
by: Laura A. Pierson-Scheinberg , Richard F. Vitarelli
Colorado’s New AI Law Shifts Employer Accountability from System to Individual Decision Level
by: Eric J. Felsberg , Christopher T. Patrick
Tenth Circuit Again Rejects Employee DEI Training-Based Hostile Work Environment Claims
by: Samia M. Kirmani , Christopher T. Patrick
Beat the Heat: Reminders About California Heat Injury and Illness Mandates
by: Eric C. Bellafronto
Updated Cal/OSHA Workplace Posting
by: Monica H. Bullock
EEOC Submits Proposal to Rescind Federal EEO Reporting and Recordkeeping Rules
by: Stacey A. Bastone , Christopher T. Patrick
Legal Update Article Virginia’s Workplace Changes for Employers- Paid Family Leave
by: Alyson J. Guyan , Matthew F. Nieman
Kenneth J. Wolfe Appointed as New OFCCP Director
by: Scott M. Pechaitis , Jeremy S. Schneider
DOJ Moves Certain Marijuana Products to Schedule III, Sets June Rescheduling Hearing
by: Kathryn J. Russo
Oklahoma Amends Medical Marijuana Law: Employers Lose Discretion to Designate ‘Safety-Sensitive’ Positions
by: Kathryn J. Russo

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 