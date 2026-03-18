Village of Glenview Tables Plans to Turn Downtown into an Entertainment District, Banning Service Businesses
Wednesday, March 18, 2026

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Bryan Montana, principal at Chuhak & Tecson, P.C., recently attended an important community meeting held by the Glenview New Development Commission to discuss a series of changes that village staff had proposed to the Glenview Municipal Code. These changes would ban a number of service-based and retail businesses in favor of creating an entertainment district in the downtown area. The list of banned businesses included convenience stores, pet stores, pet groomers, day care centers, physical therapists, massage therapy and chiropractic offices, among others.

The village staff proposed adding several newly permitted businesses to the downtown area, including comedy clubs, wine bars, bowling alleys, restaurants and indoor miniature golf. The Glenview Downtown Development Code states that a revitalized downtown should contain a “mix of businesses and uses.”

The ban of certain types of businesses would not mean existing businesses would need to close, but the new proposal did not address the concerns of property owners who worried about the negative impact such restrictions would have on property values.

“Sure, the existing clinics can stay, but it’s very clear this kind of categorical restriction creates an immediate adverse effect on a property owner’s interest,” said Montana, representing the owner of a physical therapy establishment.

Based on these and other concerns, the Village decided to postpone implementation of the new zoning restrictions indefinitely.

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