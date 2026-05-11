Vigilance Matters- Why Contractors Should Engage Bid Protest Counsel Early During the Army MAPS Procurement
Monday, May 11, 2026

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The Army’s Marketplace for the Acquisition of Professional Services (MAPS) procurement represents one of the most significant professional services contracting opportunities in recent years. MAPS, the $50 billion, 10-year IDIQ, is replacing both RS3 and ITES-3S, and is expected to shape Army services acquisitions for the next decade and serve as a critical gateway for contractors seeking access to billions of dollars in task order opportunities.

With a procurement of this size and complexity, however, comes heightened risk — risk that has already begun to materialize. Two pre-award protests have been filed at the Government Accountability Office (GAO), and contractors who submitted proposals should remain vigilant throughout the remaining procurement lifecycle and consider engaging experienced bid protest counsel now, not only after an award decision is announced.

Large, Complex Procurements Create Protest Risk

MAPS experienced multiple draft iterations, amendments, evaluation revisions, and significant industry feedback during the solicitation process. The Army received 2,572 questions from potential offerors and, as of the proposal deadline, had provided substantive responses to only a fraction of them. Three amendments to the final solicitation were issued between the April 1 RFP release and the May 8 proposal deadline, including revisions to Section L Instructions to Offerors, Section M Evaluation Factors, and the Scorecard attachments. As frequently occurs with large-scale, multiple-award IDIQ procurements, these evolving requirements can create uncertainty regarding evaluation criteria, proposal scoring methodologies, qualifying experience requirements, OCI considerations, small business categorizations, amendment implementation, and the consistency of agency communications. In procurements of this magnitude, even minor ambiguities or inconsistencies can materially affect a contractor’s competitive position.

Pre-Award Protests Already Have Been Filed

Multiple companies already have filed pre-award bid protests at the GAO challenging various aspects of the MAPS solicitation, including concerns about solicitation ambiguities, the adequacy of the Army’s responses to industry questions, and the consistency of the Army’s handling of amendments. As of the date of this article, proposals are currently due by May 20, 2026. If your company identifies any issues with the solicitation and/or the ground rules of the procurement, it must raise those challenges through a pre-award protest prior to the closing time for receipt of proposals. Moreover, even if you file a pre-award protest, you will most likely still need to submit a proposal to preserve standing to pursue the protest. Companies should also continue to monitor SAM.gov for updates to the solicitation and any changes to the proposal submission deadline. 

The Need for Vigilance Continues After Proposal Submission

With proposals submitted and two pending GAO protests affecting the timeline, MAPS offerors are in a holding pattern that requires active management. The period between proposal submission and award is not a quiet one — it is where evaluation errors get locked in, where agency communications can create disparate treatment, and where contractors who are not paying attention lose rights they cannot later recover. MAPS offerors should be focused on the following: 

  • Monitor Protests – Multiple pre-award protests have been filed at the GAO, with decisions expected in the August 2026 time frame. Contractors should monitor the status of these proceedings closely. If GAO sustains a protest on grounds that affects other offerors — whether related to evaluation criteria, solicitation ambiguities, or the adequacy of the Army’s responses to industry questions — those offerors may have independent grounds to challenge as well. A sustained protest resulting in corrective action could reset the competitive landscape entirely.
  • Maintain Heightened Diligence Through Exchanges – During exchanges with the agency, contractors should remain alert for procurement irregularities such as misleading or unequal discussions, vague or incomplete discussion notices, disparate treatment among offerors, inconsistent clarification requests, improper proposal reevaluations, unstated evaluation considerations, or departures from the solicitation’s stated evaluation scheme.
  • Flawed discussions, in particular, are a recurring issue in negotiated procurements. Agencies conducting discussions are generally required to identify deficiencies, significant weaknesses, and adverse past performance information to which the offeror has not yet had an opportunity to respond. Contractors should carefully evaluate whether discussion communications provide a fair opportunity to address agency concerns or whether the agency may be steering offerors unequally.
  • Post-Award Debriefings Require Immediate Attention – After awards are announced, contractors must move quickly. Debriefing requests, enhanced debriefing timelines, and protest filing deadlines are often short and unforgiving. A contractor that waits too long to involve counsel may lose opportunities to obtain valuable evaluation information, preserve an automatic stay of performance under the Competition in Contracting Act (where applicable), challenge exclusion from the competitive range, or identify unequal treatment or evaluation errors. Because MAPS is expected to generate substantial competition and significant economic stakes, disappointed offerors are likely to scrutinize award decisions closely.

Proactive Contractors Are Better Positioned

Not every procurement issue warrants a protest, and not every evaluation irregularity will support a viable challenge. But contractors are generally best served by evaluating potential issues early, preserving their rights throughout the procurement, and making informed strategic decisions at each stage of the process. For contractors competing under MAPS, vigilance should not begin after award notices are issued. It should begin now.

© 2026 Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

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