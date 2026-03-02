VETS-4212 Data Now Available on New DOL Open Data Portal
Monday, March 2, 2026
The U.S. Department of Labor (“DOL”) recently launched its new Open Data Portal, which “helps bring the department into alignment with the OPEN Government Data Act of 2019 and the Federal Data Strategy established during President Trump’s first administration.”

Of note for federal contractors, the portal includes data from VETS-4212 Reports previously filed with the Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (“VETS”). The Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act (“VEVRAA”) requires covered federal contractors and subcontractors to submit annual VETS-4212 Reports, which contain data concerning the total number of employees and new hires by location, and, of those employees, how many self-identified as protected veterans. This data was not previously made publicly available.

© 2026 Proskauer Rose LLP.

