Veterans Day Reminder: Federal Contractors’ Affirmative Action Obligations Continue

This Veterans Day, we honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces and thank them for their service. The occasion also stands as a reminder for federal contractors of their continuing affirmative action obligations for protected veterans.

Under the Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act (VEVRAA), covered federal contractors and subcontractors with 50 or more employees and a single contract of $200,000 or more must develop and maintain a written affirmative action program (AAP). These programs must be reviewed and updated annually. Contractors must also undertake outreach and recruitment efforts to attract qualified protected veterans, evaluate the effectiveness of those efforts, and establish an annual hiring benchmark.

Although regulations under Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act have recently changed, covered contractors must still take affirmative action to employ and advance individuals with disabilities, maintain a written disability AAP, engage in outreach and recruitment efforts, and provide reasonable accommodations. These efforts support employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, including disabled veterans.

Veterans Day provides a timely reminder to review these activities and the records supporting them.