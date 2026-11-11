Veterans Day Reminder: Federal Contractors’ Affirmative Action Obligations Continue
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

This Veterans Day, we honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces and thank them for their service. The occasion also stands as a reminder for federal contractors of their continuing affirmative action obligations for protected veterans.

Under the Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act (VEVRAA), covered federal contractors and subcontractors with 50 or more employees and a single contract of $200,000 or more must develop and maintain a written affirmative action program (AAP). These programs must be reviewed and updated annually. Contractors must also undertake outreach and recruitment efforts to attract qualified protected veterans, evaluate the effectiveness of those efforts, and establish an annual hiring benchmark.

Although regulations under Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act have recently changed, covered contractors must still take affirmative action to employ and advance individuals with disabilities, maintain a written disability AAP, engage in outreach and recruitment efforts, and provide reasonable accommodations. These efforts support employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, including disabled veterans.

Veterans Day provides a timely reminder to review these activities and the records supporting them.

Listen to this article

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2026

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE: Sticker Cabana, Inc.
Published: 9 November, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Portfolio of motor vehicle retail installment contracts.
Published: 6 November, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Aispire Corporation
Published: 6 November, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Weather Technology Company
Published: 4 November, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fellowship Logistics Group, LLC
Published: 4 November, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY 363 SALE: Newly Issued Equity in Milwaukee Hotel
Published: 29 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: NarcX Solutions Inc.
Published: 29 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ARTICLE 9 SALE: Enterprise Software Business
Published: 26 October, 2026
UCC Public Sale Notice – Adjournment
Published: 22 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Brass Works Urban Renewal Company, LLC
Published: 2 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Elmira Real Estate Enterprises, LLC
Published: 24 September, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Jackson Lewis P.C.

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 