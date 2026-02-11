Valuing Real Estate Assets in Distress: Ethical Considerations

In distressed situations, real estate valuation becomes a strategic tool that can shape negotiations, influence court rulings, and ultimately determine who ends up controlling an asset. A few percentage points in value can mean the difference between keeping the keys or losing the property, between refinancing and foreclosure, or between a consensual restructuring and a courtroom battle.

Valuations are built on assumptions about market conditions, future performance, risk, and timing, and those assumptions can shift depending on who is performing the valuation and why. In financially distressed real estate cases, it is not unusual for the same property to be described as over-encumbered at one stage of a case and comfortably over-secured at another. While some of that flexibility is inherent in valuation, it can also raise hard questions about credibility, disclosure, and professional responsibility.

When valuations are aggressive, selective, or inconsistent, they can undermine not only a party’s legal position but also the trust of judges, lenders, and counterparties.

Valuation as a Legal Position

Courts do not treat valuation as a neutral accounting exercise. In litigation and bankruptcy proceedings, valuation is evidence offered by experts, challenged by opposing parties, and weighed by the court like any other fact.

This framing has important consequences. Valuations must be supported, internally consistent, and grounded in disclosed assumptions. A valuation that shifts dramatically over the life of a case may raise credibility concerns, even if each individual number could be defended in isolation.

Matt Christensen of Amplēo stresses that valuation positions should be assessed not only for technical accuracy but also for fairness, consistency, and transparency.

A higher value may support continued use of cash collateral, justify debtor-in-possession financing, or demonstrate an equity cushion. A lower value may strengthen a creditor’s case for relief from stay, foreclosure, or a forced sale.

Because both sides can often support their position with recognized valuation methodologies, disputes are rarely black and white. Concerns arise not simply because parties disagree, but because the same asset may be valued very differently depending on the purpose of the valuation and the assumptions used.

The Ethical Rules That Shape Valuation Conduct

Lawyers involved in real estate valuation disputes operate within the framework of the American Bar Association’s Model Rules of Professional Conduct. The duties of competence and diligence require lawyers to understand the valuation methodologies being advanced and to ask probing questions about assumptions. Rules governing candor toward the tribunal and truthfulness in statements to others prohibit knowingly misleading courts, creditors, or counterparties, whether through affirmative misstatements or material omissions.

“Legal ethics are very much about doing the right thing when no one is watching. Changing, massaging, and otherwise making things more difficult for yourself is not going to benefit anyone in the long run,” advises Mark Silverman of Troutman Pepper Locke.

This obligation does not prevent zealous advocacy. It does, however, require lawyers to resist strategies that depend on hiding material information, exploiting stale data, or presenting valuations divorced from market reality.

As Samantha Ruben of Dentons explains, these situations frequently trigger what lawyers sometimes call a ‘gut check; ’ this instinct often signals the boundary between acceptable advocacy and conduct that risks misleading others.

How Valuation Drives Bankruptcy Outcomes

Valuation plays a role at nearly every stage of a bankruptcy case. Debtors must assign values to assets in sworn schedules. Courts rely on valuation to assess adequate protection, determine whether equity exists, and evaluate the use of cash collateral.

Valuation can also affect debtor-in-possession financing, Section 1111(b) elections, plan confirmation, and cramdown.

A few percentage points in value can shift leverage dramatically between debtors and creditors and so for this reason valuation disagreements are rarely academic. As David Levy of Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC notes, a court’s finding on valuation can determine timing, control, and ultimate recoveries.

Common Valuation Methods

Real estate in distressed situations is commonly valued using MAI appraisals, broker opinions of value, income capitalization models, comparable sales analyses, or some combination of these approaches.

Each method has limitations. Appraisals may rely on dated comparables in rapidly changing markets. Income-based models depend heavily on projections that can be overly optimistic or selectively pessimistic. Broker opinions may reflect current market sentiment but lack the formal rigor courts expect.

Ethical concerns often emerge when parties emphasize only the data points that support their preferred outcome. Ignoring tenant improvement costs, glossing over vacancy risk, or assuming future redevelopment without funding can all distort valuation conclusions.

Common Scenarios Involving Valuation

Suspect valuations often rely on thin comparables, optimistic assumptions, or selective market data. Owners may point to isolated sales while ignoring differences in condition, tenancy, or required capital investment.

These gaps between stated value and market reality can distort negotiations and erode credibility, particularly when parties are unrepresented or unfamiliar with restructuring dynamics.

Declining Property and Selective Disclosure

In declining property scenarios, ethical concerns often arise from selective disclosure and conflicted incentives. Owners may possess information about redevelopment options, insider interests, or third-party offers that is not shared with lenders or even their own counsel.

While withholding a non-binding offer may not always violate a legal duty, selectively disclosing favorable information while omitting contrary facts can mislead counterparties and impair counsel’s ability to provide sound advice.

These situations also raise fiduciary concerns where partners or insiders have competing interests that influence valuation assumptions and strategic decisions.

Appreciating Property, Control, and Pressure Tactics

Appreciating property scenarios present a different set of ethical challenges. When assets appear over-secured, parties may attempt to delay enforcement, manipulate timing, or exert pressure on independent directors or managers to preserve upside.

Last-minute bankruptcy filings, exclusion of required decision-makers, and threats designed to force approvals can undermine both governance structures and ethical norms. Even where legal arguments exist, courts and counterparties may view these tactics skeptically.

How Courts Decide Which Valuation Wins

When valuation disputes reach the courtroom, judges typically evaluate the credibility of experts, the consistency of methodologies, and the extent to which valuations align with market evidence.

Courts frequently favor valuations supported by actual market testing, such as auctions, arm’s-length sales, or bona fide offers. Competing appraisals may be rejected entirely if assumptions are unsupported or internally inconsistent.

In the end, one of the best ways to determine value is the market test, i.e., what someone is actually willing to pay for the property.

Practical Takeaways

Real estate valuation will always involve judgment. Markets move, data is imperfect, and reasonable professionals can disagree. In distressed situations, valuation is a legal position with real consequences.

Valuation is evidence, not advocacy alone. Courts treat valuation like any other factual assertion. Assumptions, methodology, and consistency over time matter just as much as the final number.

Attempts to sidestep independent directors, pressure decision-makers, or manufacture last-minute leverage may backfire, both legally and ethically. Credibility is a long-term asset. In distressed real estate, parties often meet again in future deals or cases. A reputation for fair dealing and transparency can be more valuable than winning a single valuation fight.

