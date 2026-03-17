The Value of Using a No-Socials Clause in Your Divorce Agreement

Social media content frequently surfaces in divorce and post-divorce litigation. A moment of online “venting” can quickly become courtroom evidence, often with lasting and embarrassing consequences that are difficult to erase. As a result, divorce attorneys across the country are increasingly incorporating “no-socials” clauses into their everyday practice to help contain the fallout.

A no-socials clause, included in a Marital Settlement Agreement (MSA), establishes mutual rules limiting what each parent may post online, or allow others to post, about the case or the children. These provisions help shield children from adult conflict, preserve family privacy, and reduce the risk of personal matters becoming public headlines. While the admissibility of social media evidence can be challenged on relevance or authenticity grounds, it is often central to post-divorce disputes, making proactive limits a practical safeguard.

What a No-Socials Clause Is, And What It Isn’t

A no-socials clause is a written agreement between spouses that restricts online posting and sharing of information related to divorce. The spirit behind the clause is to curb bad behavior and establish ground rules to avoid conflict, not to simply prohibit free expression online. Besides reducing reputational harm, the clause protects the children and decreases the likelihood of fighting. It is, essentially, an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) applied to the internet. A well written no-socials clause clearly defines what is confidential and prohibits the parties from posting, reposting, tagging, or using others as proxies. Though it won’t remove what’s already in the public sphere, the clause minimizes future damage by making privacy a clear, enforceable term of the settlement agreement. Clauses such as this should be specific enough to enforce and broad enough to prevent end-runs (i.e. tagging, reposting, or using friends as proxies).

A no-socials clause is NOT a guarantee of privacy, and it does not bind the whole world. For example, if a third party (a friend, sibling, or new partner) decides to post on Instagram, the MSA does not apply to that person unless they signed a separate agreement. What it can do is impose meaningful responsibilities on the parents (who are often the source of information and the people with power to shut things down).

The No-Socials Clause Can Reduce Real-World Harm

Following a hotly contested divorce, a no-socials clause reduces harm to the parties and their children because it modifies behavior in predictable ways…

by establishing bright line rules: “No posts about the case or the kids” is much easier to follow (and enforce) than the typical request for each spouse to “be respectful.”

“No posts about the case or the kids” is much easier to follow (and enforce) than the typical request for each spouse to “be respectful.” by weakening the information pipeline: When both parents are prohibited from sharing case filings, screenshots, allegations, and “inside details,” fewer third parties have content to repost.

When both parents are prohibited from sharing case filings, screenshots, allegations, and “inside details,” fewer third parties have content to repost. by limiting “proxy posting”: Well-drafted clauses forbid not only posting, but also encouraging or inducing others to post on a parent’s behalf.

Well-drafted clauses forbid not only posting, but also encouraging or inducing others to post on a parent’s behalf. by triggering a takedown response: A clause can require the immediate deletion of prohibited posts and prompt requests to third parties to remove content, reducing duration and spread.

A clause can require the immediate deletion of prohibited posts and prompt requests to third parties to remove content, reducing duration and spread. by making litigation less likely (because healthy co-parenting commands solid ground): Reducing online conflict often reduces retaliatory behavior that negatively impacts co-parenting communications.

The Kid-Forward Privacy Rule That Most Families Need

Even when parents are careful, some posts have a way of escaping their intended audience. Screenshots, forwards, “private” group shares, and reposts can take a statement out of context and give it a long half-life. And children are uniquely vulnerable because they didn’t choose litigation, but their names, routines, and images can become part of it.

The best no-socials clauses focus less on the adults’ feelings and more on preventing the child’s identity and routine from becoming public content.

Common provisions may include:

No posting about the divorce: Parents agree not to post (or “hint” through memes, hashtags, subtweets, coded references, or “if you know you know” posts) about the litigation, negotiations, allegations, or settlement terms. No posting about the other parent: This is often framed as non-disparagement and can include prohibitions on tagging, reposting, or amplifying third-party misconduct. Kids are off limits: Parents agree not to post children’s identifying details, including: School names, school logos, and team names/uniforms. Addresses, neighborhood landmarks, and recurring locations. Schedules, travel plans, and custody exchanges. Medical, counseling/therapy, or educational information. Photos and videos require special care: Parents may agree on whether children’s images can be posted at all, whether faces must be excluded/blurred, whether geotags/location features must be disabled, and whether “story” content (i.e. temporary content transmitted via Snapchat or uploaded to Instagram Stories) is treated the same as a permanent post. A “no screenshots” rule: In many families, the most damaging posts are screenshots or screen recordings of texts/e-mails or fragments of court pleadings. Prohibiting screenshots can be more effective than banning generic commentary.

Third Parties: What Parents Can Realistically Control

Because an MSA binds spouses, not their extended families, the drafting goal is to control what each parent can control, such as:

No sharing case details, screenshots, or documents with friends/family for the purpose of posting online.

No “encouraging,” “authorizing,” or “soliciting” third-party posts.

A requirement to use reasonable efforts to seek removal of third-party posts that reveal the child’s information or disparage the other parent related to the divorce.

A requirement that each parent communicate the ground rules to their household and inner circle (including new partners), especially regarding children’s privacy.

Although this won’t eliminate every post, it can reduce volume, restrict escalation, and shorten the lifespan of harmful content.

A Note on Binding the Children

A no-socials clause is best understood as an agreement that binds the parents’ conduct. It is not typically drafted as a contract that imposes legal duties on the children themselves, and it should be written to protect children without placing them in the role of enforcers or rule-breakers.

Practical Issues to Discuss with a Lawyer When Considering a ‘No-Socials’ Clause

Define “social media” broadly (platforms, messaging apps with public features, “stories,” group chats where content is forwarded).

Define “post” with specificity (tagging, reposting, sharing, and encouraging others to publish).

Build in a takedown timeline (for example, removal within 12 hours of notice).

Include permitted disclosures (attorneys, therapists, accountants, safety-related disclosures, and/or those required by law/court order).

Describe remedies in plain terms (injunctive relief; attorney’s fees for enforcement where appropriate; mediation).

Keep the kids’ privacy provisions more detailed than the adults’ reputational provisions, because that is where real harm manifests.

Social media is not just a communications issue in divorce; it’s a privacy and parenting issue. A carefully drafted no-socials clause can prevent avoidable damage, protect your children from being pulled into adult conflict, and reduce the risk that online conduct becomes part of the court record.

Federal Law: No Automatic Social Media Gag Rule

There is no broad federal statute that automatically bars spouses from posting divorce details on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, or X. Most practical controls come from state court orders (e.g., protective/no-contact orders in abuse situations) and private agreements (MSA no-socials clauses), plus court-record tools like impoundment or the sealing of exhibits.

Conclusion

A Marital Settlement Agreement is a legally binding contract. Any clause within it must pass an enforceability test under basic principles of contract law (terms should not be illegal, impossible, unconscionable, or offend public policy). As always, before binding yourself (after undoing the proverbial knot), confer with an attorney on whether a “no socials” clause is appropriate for your family.