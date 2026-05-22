The Valuation Gap: Why Litigation Demands a Different Model

In litigation, valuation is not an academic exercise. It is evidence under attack.

Valuation opinions are tested in expert reports, challenged in depositions, and scrutinized at trial. Every assumption is examined, every methodology contested, and every conclusion must be communicated clearly enough to withstand cross-examination. In that environment, most valuation work is not just reviewed—it is actively challenged from every angle.

Despite this reality, many valuation providers continue to rely on delivery models originally developed for audit support or transactional advisory, then repurpose that work for litigation. However, those frameworks were never designed for adversarial scrutiny and the complexity that litigation demands. This disconnect underscores the need for a fundamental shift in how valuation work must perform in litigation today. Litigation valuation requires a different delivery model and a different kind of practitioner.

The need for a litigation-specific valuation model became especially clear during a historically significant eminent domain case in California. The matter involved extraordinarily high stakes, complex valuation questions, and intense scrutiny from opposing experts and counsel. In that case, the opposing valuation placed the business at zero. The final resolution aligned with the valuation analysis presented, demonstrating the importance of opinions that are not only technically sound but also defensible under pressure.

In that environment, the distinction was clear: the deliverable was not simply a report, but an opinion capable of withstanding challenge at every stage of the litigation process.



An Insider’s View: Where Traditional Models Fall Short



Valuation services within large professional firms are typically structured for scale and risk management. While those attributes are valuable, they also introduce constraints in litigation settings.

Layered staffing models can distance senior experts from the underlying analysis, even though those same experts are ultimately responsible for defending it. Process-driven workflows, designed for consistency, can limit responsiveness in matters where timelines are measured in weeks or even days. Plus, cost structures built for large, recurring engagements don’t always align with the realities of middle market disputes.

In litigation, those constraints aren’t just inefficiencies. They can become real liabilities.

Traditional models are designed for scale and risk management, but litigation isn’t a controlled environment. It’s adversarial, and every assumption will be tested. That’s where those models start to show their limits.

At the same time, smaller or independent firms may offer greater flexibility, but do not always have the depth of experience required for complex litigation, particularly in matters involving expert testimony and cross-examination. It’s not about adapting advisory work for litigation. It’s building valuation work specifically to stand up in it.



Giving the Courtroom What the Boardroom Has Had for Decades



Valuation in litigation operates under a different set of expectations than transactional contexts. In simple terms, the boardroom rewards precision, while the courtroom demands defensibility.

Analyses that are sufficient for internal decision-making or financial reporting must be reexamined when they are subject to challenge in an adversarial setting.

In practice, legal teams often require direct access to senior experts as case strategy evolves. Work must be developed with the expectation that it will be examined in deposition or trial, and conclusions must be communicated clearly enough to be understood by judges, juries, and opposing counsel.

At the same time, workstreams must remain responsive to changing facts and timelines, often under significant cost pressure. In many cases, this also requires judgment informed by real-world transaction experience, particularly in disputes involving business partners, investors, or closely held enterprises.

Traditional delivery models are not always built around these priorities.



Why the Gap Is Widening



These challenges are becoming more pronounced as the nature of litigation continues to evolve.

Disputes are increasingly complex, often involving illiquid assets, structured transactions, and nuanced valuation questions. Meanwhile, scrutiny from courts and opposing experts continues to increase.

Timelines are compressing, while legal budgets remain under pressure, requiring valuation experts to work efficiently and in close coordination with legal teams.

These dynamics are placing strain on models that rely heavily on junior execution, rigid processes, or extended timelines, widening the gap between how valuation work is traditionally delivered and how it must perform in litigation today.

There has been a real shortage of firms built specifically for this environment. The expert who ultimately defends the opinion needs to be closely involved in developing it.

Looking Ahead: The Next Phase of Litigation Valuation



The role of valuation in litigation is unlikely to diminish. As wealth continues to accumulate across private markets, real estate, and closely held businesses, disputes over value remain a constraint. Where there is value, there will be disagreement over how it is measured and allocated.

The expectations placed on valuation experts continue to evolve. Technical accuracy remains essential, but it is no longer sufficient on its own. Experts are expected to deliver work that is timely, clearly articulated, and capable of withstanding challenge. They must also adapt as cases develop and communicate effectively in adversarial settings.

These shifts reflect a broader change in how valuation services are used in litigation. Firms that are structured to meet these demands will be better positioned to support counsel in complex disputes. Those that are not may face increasing limitations as expectations continue to rise.