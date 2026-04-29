Utah Bans Post-Employment Noncompetes for Healthcare Workers Effective May 6, 2026
Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On March 24, 2026, Governor Spencer J. Cox signed the Healthcare Worker Post-Employment Amendments, House Bill 270 (the “Amendments”) into law.

Taking effect on May 6, 2026, the Amendments eliminate, with limited exceptions, post-employment noncompetes in the State of Utah for healthcare workers.

Overview of the Amendments

The Amendments build on Utah’s existing Post-Employment Restrictions Act (the “Act”), which generally permits post-employment noncompete agreements, provided that the restricted period under the noncompete does not exceed one year from the employee’s last day of employment. 

Effective May 6, 2026, the Amendments prohibit any “healthcare noncompete agreement,” which is defined as an: “agreement between a person and a healthcare worker within which the healthcare worker agrees that, after the day on which the healthcare worker no longer works for or with the person, the healthcare worker will not engage in a service that the healthcare worker may provide under the scope of the healthcare worker’s license: (a) for a restricted period of time; or (b) within a specific geographic area.”

The Amendments broadly define “healthcare worker” to include the following:

  • Advanced Practice Registered Nurse;
  • Advanced Practice Registered Nurse – CRNA without prescriptive practice;
  • Advanced Practice Registered Nurse intern;
  • Behavioral health coach;
  • Behavioral health technician;
  • Certified dietitian;
  • Certified psychology resident;
  • Certified social worker;
  • Clinical mental health counselor;
  • Clinical social worker;
  • Dentist;
  • Genetic Counselor;
  • Licensed behavior analyst;
  • Licensed assistant behavior analyst;
  • Licensed massage therapist;
  • Licensed Practical Nurse;
  • Marriage and family therapist;
  • Associate marriage and family therapist;
  • Medication aide;
  • Mental health therapist;
  • Naturopathic physician;
  • Nurse midwife;
  • Optometrist;
  • Physical therapist;
  • Physician;
  • Physician Assistant;
  • Podiatric physician;
  • Psychologist;
  • Radiology practitioner;
  • Registered Nurse;
  • Respiratory care practitioner;
  • Social service worker; and
  • Substance use disorder counselor.

The Amendments do not apply to any individual identified above “whose employment or contractual agreement does not require or involve practicing under the scope of the individual’s license.”  Also, the Amendments do not prohibit a healthcare noncompete agreement that is: 1) included in a reasonable severance agreement; or 2) related to or arising out of the sale of a business, if the restricted individual receives value related to the sale of the business.

The Amendments also prohibit non-solicitation agreements that prevent a healthcare worker from informing a patient of the healthcare worker’s current or future place of employment.  Other non-solicitation provisions remain enforceable.

Under the Amendments, employers who seek to enforce noncompete agreements or healthcare noncompete agreements that are determined to be unenforceable will be liable for arbitration costs; attorney fees and court costs; and actual damages.

Employer Takeaways

These Amendments reflect a nationwide trend toward restricting the enforceability of post-employment noncompetes, including as applied to healthcare workers.

With the May 6, 2026 effective date quickly approaching, employers with employees in Utah should take proactive steps now to mitigate risk:

  1. Revise Noncompete Agreements & Practices: Employers should not enter into a healthcare noncompete agreement with a healthcare worker located in Utah, outside of the context of a reasonable severance agreement or the sale of a business.
  2. Revise Nonsolicitation Agreements: Employers should revise their non-solicitation agreements for healthcare workers located in Utah to ensure that they do not restrict the healthcare worker from informing a patient of their current or future place of employment.
©2026 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Turn Biotechnologies, Inc.
Published: 24 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: PBMC Investors, LLC
Published: 9 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.

Employment Law This Week - NLRB Could Soon Have a Three-Person Republican Majority [Video]
by: Michael S. Ferrell , George Carroll Whipple, III
Is Your Product Ready to Be Listed? What the Dietary Supplement Listing Act of 2026 Means for Your Business
by: Julianna Dzwierzynski , Zachary S. Taylor
New York’s Food Safety and Chemical Disclosure Act: A State-Level Overhaul of GRAS Regulation
by: Julianna Dzwierzynski , Elena M. Quattrone
Microsoft Copilot Health: Another Player In AI-Driven Healthcare
by: Alaap B. Shah , Hemant Gupta
Fighting Fire with Fire: Project Glasswing and AI-Powered Cyber Defense in Health Care, Financial Health and Other Critical Infrastructure
by: Alaap B. Shah , Brian G. Cesaratto
How to Protect Your Business from a Counterparty's Financial Crisis [Podcast]
by: Ryan K. Cochran , Wendy G. Marcari
The Administration’s Focus on DEI Moves from Words to Action [Video]
by: Lauri F. Rasnick , Leah Brownlee Taylor
50-State Noncompete Survey Updated Amid Growing State Restrictions
by: Daniel R. Levy , David J. Clark
The Proposed HHS Budget for 2027: Key Takeaways
by: Jeremy A. Avila , Eleanor T. Chung
First DOJ DEI False Claims Act Investigation Settlement Fetches $17 Million
by: Erica Sibley Bahnsen , George B. Breen
Diagnosing Health Care® – Episode 93: DOJ’s Bulk Sensitive Data Transfer Rule: Key Insights for Health Care Compliance Teams [Podcast}
by: Laura J. DePonio , Elizabeth J. McEvoy
Virginia Approves SB170: Expanded Restrictions on Enforcement of Noncompetes Take Effect July 1, 2026
by: Daniel R. Levy , Gianna Dano
401(k) Alternative Assets, NLRB Removal Protections, and Military Leave Requests [Podcast]
by: George Carroll Whipple, III

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 