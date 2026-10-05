USPTO SMED Update: What Does It Mean to “Weigh” Evidence of Patent Eligibility?

On Sept. 29, the USPTO issued another memorandum as well as a new flowchart addressing applicant “subject matter eligibility declarations” (SMEDs) submitted to establish eligibility under Section 101. This is now the third time the office has issued guidance on SMEs in less than a year, which itself seems to highlight their importance to office leadership.

At first glance, the new eligibility flowchart may feel a bit unusual because it explicitly cites MPEP provisions that are about something else: evaluating declarations seeking to establish nonobviousness, e.g., for proving unexpected results or commercial success. Applicants hoping to use SMEDs effectively must therefore learn to navigate this borrowed doctrinal machinery.

So, what do those provisions actually mean in the eligibility context? And what do these provisions actually require of examiners in order to properly “weigh evidence” for eligibility purposes?

Translating the Standard

As a rough translation, the new SMED flowchart appears to ask three questions:

Did the applicant prove an eligibility-relevant fact? Is that fact tied to what the claim actually requires? Is the expert explaining technology already disclosed or adding missing technology afterwards?

The first question comes from MPEP § 716.01(c): Factual propositions require factual support, and attorney argument is not evidence. Therefore, in the eligibility context, an expert’s statement that “claim 1 is patent eligible” gets little credit because it merely announces a legal conclusion. But testimony explaining how the technology operates, what improvements it achieves, what technical problem existed at filing, what a skilled artisan would understand from the specification, or why a claimed operation cannot practically be performed in the human mind can all supply actual evidence about the factual premises needed to decide the resulting legal conclusion. The September memorandum gives essentially those examples, and it states that a SMED can bestow factual gravity on propositions that might otherwise exist only as advocacy.

The second question is usually referred to as “nexus” in the context of obviousness. The new flowchart thus asks whether there is a “factually and legally sufficient connection” between the evidence and the claim, borrowing directly from MPEP § 716.01(b). Thus, evidence that a commercial system is faster or more efficient may have little value if the feature creating that improvement is absent from the claim. In other words, the technological improvement cannot be floating free of what the claim requires.

The third question is stated in a way that may seem somewhat cryptic. The flowchart asks whether the declaration is “supplying information that was required to be present in the original disclosure,” with a “yes” pointing toward lower or no probative value. Here, “required” is best understood to mean information that had to be part of the application as filed for the applicant later to rely on that technical feature, relationship, or mechanism to establish patentability. In other words, a declaration may illuminate a disclosed invention and describe its advantages, but it cannot supply a missing invention itself. Thus, an expert declaration can explain why a skilled artisan would have recognized a technical consequence of an already-disclosed architecture, but it cannot introduce an undisclosed architecture years later as a basis for eligibility.

None of this means that every SMED necessarily reaches the weighing stage. The flowchart first gives examiners familiar ways to test whether the evidence deserves substantial weight, particularly whether the asserted technological fact has a sufficient connection to what the claim actually requires. That same issue has long been a battleground for declarations offered to establish secondary considerations of nonobviousness. But once the USPTO determines that the declaration is probative, tied to the claims, and not supplying missing disclosure, the flowchart moves to a different question: What evidence is actually being weighed against it?

What Does “Weighing” Actually Mean?

This is where the borrowed framework becomes more interesting. The flowchart itself directs examiners to MPEP § 716.01(d) when weighing the probative value of the evidence. That provision, citing the Federal Circuit in In re Eli Lilly & Co., states that facts established by rebuttal evidence must be evaluated against other evidence supporting the prima facie case and “not against the conclusion itself.” In other words, this framework emphasizes that proof is supposed to battle proof. As the Eli Lilly case put it, proof is not supposed to battle a legal conclusion already “set in concrete.”

That distinction would seem to have real consequences when applied to eligibility. Suppose an expert provides sworn, factually supported testimony that a claimed database architecture eliminates a particular reconstruction operation and therefore provides a technological improvement to how a system processes historical data. The examiner might have contrary technical literature, an applicant admission, statements in the specification, or some identified defect in the expert’s reasoning. These are all things that can be placed on the other side of the evidentiary scale.

But sometimes the examiner may have none of those things, in which case there may simply be no competing factual evidence to weigh. In the eligibility context, MPEP § 716 means that the office cannot simply choose to disagree with a competent factual showing made through a SMED. And to maintain an eligibility rejection, the office needs to explain why those facts are insufficient to establish eligibility rather than ignoring or disagreeing with them. Otherwise, a legal conclusion can start masquerading as a factual counterweight. The distinction matters because acknowledging a declaration is not the same thing as weighing it, and disagreeing with an expert is not itself contrary evidence. If the office disputes an established technical proposition, the question turns to what factual basis exists for that dispute.

That practical problem may provide a clue about the USPTO’s increasing attention on SMEDs. The fact that the office has now provided three memos, further training, a detailed flowchart, and Technology Center points of contact for evaluating SMED evidence makes the practical meaning of “weighing” worth watching.

The more consequential question is: What happens after a competent factual showing survives the threshold inquiries?At that point, the office must analyze eligibility on that factual record rather than choosing to disagree with proven factual premises without identifying some contrary evidence or defect in the proof. If the declaration establishes that the claimed architecture improves computer functionality, the analysis should proceed on that established factual premise unless the record contains a factual basis to reject it. The ultimate eligibility determination remains a legal conclusion, but it is a legal conclusion reached from the factual record actually established—not from an immovable premise that the claim is ineligible. That is what it means to weigh the evidence. And that is why SMEDs have the potential to matter: they can force the eligibility analysis to rest on an articulated evidentiary record rather than on an unexplained intuition. Of course, the examiner could also identify a factual basis to disagree with the expert or identify a reason the declaration should not be considered probative in the first place. But what the examiner cannot do is simply devise a contrary version of the facts in order to preserve the same conclusion.

Listen to this post here.