USPTO Extends Deadline for Requesting Director Review of Decisions Instituting Trial

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) updated its director review process by extending the deadline for requesting director review of decisions made in Patent Trial & Appeal Board proceedings from 14 to 30 days.

Under 37 C.F.R. § 42.75(c)(1), a request for director review must be filed within the time period set forth in 37 C.F.R. § 42.71(d), unless the director grants an extension for good cause. Section 42 generally requires that a request for director review be filed within 14 days of a decision instituting trial or 30 days of a final decision or a decision denying institution.

In a precedential order in Light & Wonder, Inc. v. Evolution Malta Ltd., IPR2025-01072, Paper 30 (Director June 22, 2026), however, the director waived the 14-day deadline and extended it to 30 days. The USPTO has now incorporated that change into its published director review process.

The updated process explains that the deadline may be extended in exceptional circumstances, provided that “the trial has not progressed meaningfully.” Examples of exceptional circumstances include: