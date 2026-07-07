USPTO Expands U.S. Patent Counsel Requirements for Foreign Applicants and Patent Owners
Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Beginning July 20, 2026, parties based outside the United States or its territories will need USPTO-registered patent counsel for a broad range of patent filings and submissions. The requirement applies to new applications and many actions in pending matters, including post-issuance submissions, corrective filings, and other documents that must be signed or submitted by an authorized patent practitioner.

The USPTO has stated that the change is intended to improve filing quality, promote examination efficiency, and strengthen enforcement against false certifications, misrepresentations, and fraud. The requirement also aligns U.S. practice with many foreign patent offices that already require local representation for foreign-domiciled parties.

For clients, the practical issue is timing and routing. Even routine submissions may carry priority, inventorship, entity-status, or other procedural consequences if filed after the effective date without required practitioner involvement.

Certain ministerial USPTO transactions remain outside the new requirement, including maintenance fee payments and recordation of assignment documents.

Domicile, Not Citizenship, Drives the Analysis

The threshold question is where the relevant party is domiciled. The analysis does not turn solely on citizenship, nationality, or the jurisdiction in which an entity was formed. For individuals, the focus is permanent legal residence. For companies and other legal entities, the focus is the principal place of business.

That distinction can matter in subtle ways. A non-U.S. citizen living permanently in the United States may fall outside the new requirement, while a U.S. citizen living permanently abroad may be treated as foreign-domiciled. Likewise, an entity organized under U.S. law may still require analysis if its principal place of business is outside the United States.

Immediate Impact on Foreign-Domiciled Applicants and Patent Owners

Many established international filers already work through U.S. patent counsel, so the rule may not materially change day-to-day prosecution for every portfolio. The higher-risk scenarios involve filings historically handled directly by the applicant, by a foreign patent professional, or by internal personnel without U.S. practitioner review. These scenarios include:

  • Foreign-domiciled inventors who have used pro se filing pathways.
  • Early-stage or cost-sensitive foreign companies that have limited U.S. counsel involvement.
  • Cross-border patent teams that have allowed foreign agents or in-house personnel to communicate directly with the USPTO on selected filings.

Practical Traps for Patent Portfolios

  1. Time-Sensitive Requests Should Be Reviewed Before Filing

Some filings are valuable only if made correctly at the outset or within a narrow window. Priority-related submissions, publication elections, and prioritized examination requests should be routed through U.S. patent counsel before submission. If the required signature or representation is missing, the applicant may lose more than administrative convenience; the portfolio strategy itself may be affected.

  1. Filing Dates May Survive, But Critical Rights May Not

The rule does not necessarily prevent the USPTO from assigning a filing date to an application submitted by a foreign-domiciled applicant without a registered practitioner. The larger concern is that related papers may not have their intended effect unless properly signed or submitted through the required representative.

This means applicants could mistakenly assume their filing is complete when essential rights have not been properly secured. In some circumstances, the resulting application may be weaker than the applicant intended. Examples include:

  • Priority claims.
  • Inventorship designations.
  • Micro-entity certifications.
  • Application Data Sheets (ADSs).
  1. Mixed-Domicile Applicant Groups Can Trigger the Requirement

Applications and patents with multiple applicants or owners may require review even when some parties are U.S.-based. Cross-border R&D programs, university-industry collaborations, multinational subsidiaries, and jointly owned patent families should be screened for any foreign-domiciled party that could trigger the new representation requirement.

  1. Operational Planning May Matter as Much as Legal Compliance

Foreign-domiciled applicants should anticipate additional coordination before deadlines, particularly for matters previously managed outside a U.S. counsel workflow. The change may add review time, require updated instructions to foreign associates and internal patent teams, and create avoidable delay if U.S. counsel is engaged too late.

The rule could modestly increase demand for U.S. patent attorneys and agents, particularly in technologies with substantial international filing activity. In turn, this could lead to higher prosecution costs for foreign-domiciled applicants, as well as delays as companies secure U.S.-based representation. It is also likely that this change will result in greater scrutiny of foreign-origin patent filings before they are submitted.

How Applicants and Patent Owners Should Prepare

Applicants and patent owners should first identify U.S. applications and patents involving any party domiciled outside the United States or its territories. The review should consider actual domicile, not merely citizenship, incorporation jurisdiction, mailing address, or inventor location.

For pending matters, foreign-domiciled parties should confirm well before July 20, 2026 that a USPTO-registered patent practitioner is engaged and able to sign or submit required papers. Companies should also update internal filing and communication workflows so submissions requiring practitioner signatures are routed through U.S. counsel rather than foreign patent agents or in-house personnel acting alone.

Applicants should also audit upcoming priority-dependent filings, including provisional-to-nonprovisional applications, continuation applications, and PCT national-stage entries. Application Data Sheets, priority claims, inventorship submissions, entity-status certifications, and related filing documents should be checked for compliance with the new practitioner requirements because defects may affect important procedural rights and may not always be correctable after filing.

The transition period offers an opportunity to reduce risk before the rule becomes effective. Portfolio owners with foreign-domiciled inventors, cross-border ownership, or decentralized filing practices should conduct a targeted audit and establish clear instructions for USPTO submissions after July 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2026 Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Semper Utilities, LLC
Published: 6 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: FULTON SCG II DEBT FUND, LLC
Published: 3 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Diacarta, Inc.
Published: 30 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CSS Inc.
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: 45-Year Midwest Truckload Carrier
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Geo T. Schmidt, Inc.
Published: 26 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Cliff Street Apartments, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JGJM 10, LLC, JGJM 12, LLC, JGJM 20, LLC, KANSAS CITY OWNER FINANCE, LLC, AND WACO OWNER FINANCE, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP

FAR Council Launches “Revolutionary” Overhaul: What Contractors Should Watch
by: Patrick Samsel , Richard J.R. Raleigh, Jr.
FCC’s KYUP FNPRM Signals a Further Shift Toward Prescriptive Robocall Compliance Obligations
by: Jill Canfield, Esq , Stephen T. Sharbaugh
FDA Issues Draft Guidance Clarifying Use of Form FDA 3542
by: Dana K. Severance , Alexander P. Wharton
What the Supreme Court’s Latest Decision on Skinny Labeling Means for Branded Drug Manufacturers
by: Alexander P. Wharton , Dana K. Severance
Trademark Holders Should Consider Acting During .PAY Domain Sunrise Period
by: Jennifer A. Van Kirk
Supreme Court Leaves Door Open to State-Law-Based Tort Liability for Nuclear Licensees
by: Andrew Averbach , Thomas J. Dougherty
Update for California Cardroom Regulations
by: Glenn J Light , Karl F Rutledge
USCIS Issues Policy Memo Impacting Green Card Processing, Practices, and Procedures
by: Lynn O'Brien
SEC Proposes Reforms to Registered Offerings and Reporting Framework
by: F. Reid Avett , Gary R. DePalo
Standing on Solid Ground: Constitutional Standing in Patent Disputes
by: Karthika Perumal, Ph.D.
Tennessee Enacts the Tennessee Reverse Mortgage Innovation Act (Effective May 19, 2026)
by: Jim M. Milano
Virginia Governor Vetoes Cannabis Bill
by: Jason C. Hicks , Morgan E. Persinger
From Farm to Fork: Understanding FDA’s Food Traceability
by: Jennifer German

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 