USITC Will Investigate State Support and Pricing Practices by Chinese Biotechnology Firms
Thursday, March 5, 2026
The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) announced on February 26, 2026, that it is undertaking a factfinding investigation to examine Chinese state support and pricing practices in the biotechnology sector and assess how these practices may be affecting the market share and competitiveness of the U.S. industry. USITC states that it is instituting this investigation, “Impact on U.S. Industry of China’s State Support and Pricing Practices in the Biotechnology Sector” (Inv. No. 332-610), following guidance in a report by the Senate Appropriations Committee accompanying the Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act, 2026. The Committee report states that USITC’s report:

  • Should include detailed information, to the extent practicable, on the degree of subsidization and market overcapacity by Chinese biotechnology firms and its impact on U.S. industry, including genomic sequencing, synthetic biology, and active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing;
  • Should examine the extent to which Chinese state support and pricing practices may be affecting U.S. market share and competitiveness in biotechnology-related products and services; and
  • Should be transmitted to the House of Representatives and Senate Committees on Appropriations within 12 months of the Act’s enactment.

USITC will hold a public hearing in connection with the investigation on May 27, 2026, and continuing, if necessary, on May 28, 2026. USITC provided the following dates as they relate to its investigation:

  • May 11, 2026: Deadline for filing requests to appear at the public hearing;
  • May 14, 2026: Deadline for filing prehearing briefs and statements;
  • May 20, 2026: Deadline for filing electronic copies of hearing oral statements;
  • May 27-28, 2026: Public hearing;
  • June 11, 2026: Deadline for filing posthearing briefs; and
  • July 17, 2026: Deadline for filing all other written submissions.

USITC expects to publish its report by January 22, 2027.

