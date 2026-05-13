As reported in our March 5, 2026, blog item, the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) is undertaking a factfinding investigation to examine Chinese state support and pricing practices in the biotechnology sector and assess how these practices may be affecting the market share and competitiveness of the U.S. industry. USITC is instituting its investigation, “Impact on U.S. Industry of China’s State Support and Pricing Practices in the Biotechnology Sector” (Inv. No. 332-610), following guidance in a report by the Senate Appropriations Committee accompanying the Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act, 2026. USITC will hold a hearing in connection with the investigation beginning at 9:30 a.m. (EDT) on May 27, 2026, and continuing, if necessary, on May 28, 2026, in USITC’s Main Hearing Room, 500 E Street SW, Washington, DC 20436. 91 Fed. Reg. 10153. The hearing can also be accessed remotely using the WebEx videoconference platform.
USITC Will Hold Hearing on “China’s State Support and Pricing Practices in the Biotechnology Sector: Impact on U.S. Industry”
Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Published: 13 May, 2026
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
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Published: 5 May, 2026
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