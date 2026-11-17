Life insurance often appears in divorce, prenuptial, and postnuptial planning to secure future alimony and/or child-support obligations. In many cases, however, the policy itself is only part of the solution. The more difficult issues involve ownership, control, beneficiary rights, trustee powers, policy administration, and enforcement after the relationship ends.

An Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust, also known as an ILIT, may help address some of these issues, but only when the Divorce Settlement Agreement stipulates that the support obligations continue after the paying spouse dies. In most states, alimony and child support end at the payor's death. An ILIT does not create that obligation; it administers what the settlement and trust agreements have already provided. It can also create new complications if it is treated as a simple substitute for the typical insurance requirement. Family-law attorneys should understand both the planning opportunity and its limitations

What is an ILIT?

An ILIT is a trust designed to own and control one or more life insurance policies. The trust, rather than the insured, is generally the policy owner and beneficiary. A trustee administers the policy under the trust agreement and distributes the proceeds according to those terms and conditions. The trust agreement should be signed before the life insurance policy is issued so that it can be named as owner and beneficiary from the start.

Traditionally, an ILIT is used as an estate planning tool to keep life insurance proceeds outside the insured's taxable estate. In divorce planning, the goals and questions are different: can the trust provide a reliable framework for maintaining life insurance and directing proceeds for the benefit of a former spouse, children, or other beneficiaries?

An ILIT does not automatically make insurance proceeds immune from every claim, eliminate support obligations, or solve every enforcement problem. Its usefulness depends on the trust document, the policy, the ownership history, the parties' agreements, and applicable law.

Why might an ILIT matter in divorce?

A Divorce Settlement Agreement may require life insurance on the paying spouse to secure alimony and/or child support payments along with any other obligations of the paying spouse. The agreement may also require the spouse to name the former spouse or children as beneficiaries, provide annual proof of coverage, and notify the other party of a lapse, cancellation, or material change.

That structure can work, but it leaves several practical risks:

The insured may fail to pay premiums.

The policy may lapse or be surrendered.

Beneficiary designations may be changed.

The insured may reduce coverage.

The former spouse may have limited visibility into the policy.

The agreement may not clearly explain what happens when support obligations change.

An ILIT may place policy administration in the hands of a trustee and create an additional layer of oversight. It may also help separate policy ownership from the insured's personal control. Those benefits must be weighed against the loss of flexibility and the administrative burden and cost of operating an irrevocable trust.

The windfall problem: why attorneys often ask for decreasing coverage

Support obligations are not static. With each passing year, the total amount owed decreases, because the alimony term is moving towards its end and each child is moving towards their age of emancipation.

That’s the main reason divorce attorneys often suggest decreasing term life insurance, so the death benefit and premium costs decline as the support obligations decline. The goal is to prevent the support recipient from collecting the full present value of every support payment when the insured dies years after the obligation began. A death benefit sized to the first year of a fifteen-year obligation, paid out in year twelve, produces a windfall rather than a reimbursement.

The recommendation is sound in theory but difficult in practice. Many top-rated insurance carriers do not offer decreasing term life insurance at all, or they place severe limits on it. Common restrictions include allowing the death benefit to be reduced only every few years, or only a fixed number of times over the entire term. A policy whose face amount cannot track the obligation closely is not a reliable solution to the windfall problem.

This is where an ILIT becomes useful in a way that is often overlooked. Rather than shrinking the policy every year, a term life insurance policy can be purchased with a death benefit that’s equal to the full present value of all support obligations, place it in an ILIT, and let the trust document and Divorce Settlement Agreement control what the support recipient actually receives.

Drafting the trust so the payout matches the obligation

If the policy is owned by an ILIT, the death benefit is paid to the trust, not directly to the former spouse. At the direction of the trustee and in accordance with the trust documents, the trustee then pays the recipient only the alimony and child support stipulated in the Divorce Settlement Agreement, as those amounts become due under the agreement.

That structure solves the timing problem. The recipient is made whole for the support owed as of the date of death, and the trustee is not required to hand over the entire face amount in a single payment, unless otherwise stated.

The trust document should address:

What amounts the recipient is entitled to receive, and on what schedule, all of which should be in accordance with the Divorce Settlement Agreement

How the trustee calculates what remains due under the agreement at the date of death

Whether the recipient's payments stop when the support obligation would have ended, and what happens if the recipient remarries or dies before the trust is exhausted

What happens to proceeds remaining after the recipient has been paid everything owed

Who the remainder beneficiaries are, such as family members or charitable organizations

Whether the trustee has discretion to accelerate or continue periodic payments

What records the trustee must provide, and to whom

The remainder clause deserves particular attention. Leftover proceeds can be directed to another beneficiary named in the trust, such as a family member or a charity, rather than going to the support recipient. That is an important negotiating point, since the insured is effectively trading a larger policy for tighter control over who receives any excess.

Practically, the trust has to be coordinated with the Divorce Settlement Agreement. The agreement should require the coverage, the ILIT ownership, and the specific trust terms, and the trustee should be independent enough to administer the arrangement without being controlled by the insured. In practice, that means the insured should not serve as trustee. The agreement should also state how the premiums get paid. If the insured has to write a check every year for a decade or more, there’s still the risk that the insured may fail to pay premiums and the policy may lapse. Funding the trust up front is the cleanest answer, and it is the one to press for. A trustee who can pay premiums from trust assets is a very different situation than a trustee who must chase the insured for a check.

Using an ILIT in a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement

A prenup or postnup should explain why the parties are using an ILIT and what the arrangement is intended to accomplish. The agreement should not merely say that a spouse must "maintain an ILIT." It should identify the policy or policies, the required amount of coverage, the intended beneficiaries, the trustee structure, and the obligations of each party.

Important drafting questions include who owns the policy, who pays premiums, whether the beneficiary designation is irrevocable, whether the policy must be kept in force through a divorce, how coverage is reduced as obligations shrink, when the term ends, and what happens if the insured becomes uninsurable or premiums become unaffordable. A prenup should also address changes during the marriage, such as the birth of a child or one spouse leaving a career to become a stay-at-home parent, and how those changes would be handled if a divorce follows.

What an ILIT does not fix

An ILIT does not cure an underfunded policy, a lapsed policy, or an insurance carrier that refuses to issue coverage. It does not remove the need for annual proof that premiums were paid. It also adds cost and administrative obligations, including trust accounting and trustee fees. Attorneys should be candid with clients that the trust is a control mechanism, not a guarantee.

Questions to raise in every case

Does the Divorce Settlement Agreement specify an amount, or a formula tied to the obligation? Does the required coverage track a declining obligation, and can the chosen product actually do that? Who owns the policy, and who controls it if the insured is uncooperative? Who is the trustee, and can the insured replace that trustee? What happens to excess proceeds? Is there a proof-of-coverage mechanism with teeth? And does the client understand that the trust must be funded and maintained, not merely signed?