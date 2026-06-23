Using AI in Recruiting, Hiring or Other Employment Decisions? Beware of Connecticut’s New Law

On May 29, 2026, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed into law comprehensive online safety legislation with significant impacts for employers, which takes effect on October 1, 2026. The law follows in the footsteps of similar legislation enacted recently around the country which creates various new compliance obligations for employers leveraging artificial intelligence tools to assist in making employment-related decisions. Employers seeking to harness the power of these new and emerging technologies should ensure compliance with this new framework.

Automated Employment-Related Decision Technology

The law restricts an employer’s ability to use “automated employment-related decision technology” (AEDT) to help make employment-related decisions; this is defined as any technology that processes personal data and uses computation to generate an output, prediction, ranking, recommendation, or scoring that is a substantial factor used to make or materially influence an employment-related decision, carving out common software that does not do so, such as word processing systems, spreadsheets, or other data that is purely descriptive, diagnostic, or statistical in nature. Under the law, “employment-related decision” means any decision made based on an individual’s personal data to hire, promote, discipline, or discharge such individual, or affect such individual’s terms and conditions of employment, but does not include decisions made with respect to workplace health and safety, scheduling and planning, or productivity.

Disclosure Obligations

Beginning October 1, 2027, employers must inform any employee or applicant in plain language when they are interacting with an AEDT to the extent that such interaction would not be obvious to a reasonable person. The law also requires that employers using AEDT to generate an output for the purpose of making, or to use as a substantial factor in making an employment-related decision, must provide to the employee or applicant a written notice disclosing:

That the employer is using an AEDT; The purpose of the AEDT and the nature of the employment-related decision; The trade name of the AEDT; The categories of personal data concerning such employee or applicant that will be analyzed by the AEDT, including how such data will be processed to reach a determination; The sources of the personal data used; and The employer’s contact information.

The law does not specify when an employer’s disclosure obligations are triggered within the employment-related decision-making process, as opposed to in connection with “interactions” with an employee or application. However, forthcoming implementing regulations may distinguish between these situations so that employers can recognize when and which disclosure obligations are triggered.

The law does not require the disclosure of trade secrets or information that is otherwise protected from disclosure by law; however, to the extent information is withheld on such basis, notice must be provided to the person from whom such information is withheld disclosing the fact that information was withheld and the basis for doing so.

If AEDT developers have the information above, they must provide that information to the employer so the employer can fulfill its disclosure obligations. Interestingly, the law specifically permits employers to enter into contracts with developers of AEDT to assume the employer’s disclosure obligations under the law, so long as the contract specifically identifies which of the employer’s disclosure obligations the developer is agreeing to assume.

Amendments to Connecticut Fair Employment Practices Act

The law amends the Connecticut Fair Employment Practices Act effective October 1, 2026, to provide that the use of an AEDT is not a defense to a complaint alleging a discriminatory employment practice. However, the law explicitly permits the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, or a court, to consider evidence of anti-bias testing or other proactive efforts to avoid discriminatory outcomes in making their determination. The law specifically contemplates that such evidence may include the quality, efficacy, recency, and scope of such testing or efforts, the results of those efforts, and the employer’s response thereto.

Enforcement and Penalties

Violations of the law constitute unfair or deceptive trade practices under the Connecticut Uniform Trade Practices Act and may be enforced solely by the Attorney General. For violations occurring on or before December 31, 2027, the Attorney General may issue a notice of violation to an employer or developer if the violation can be cured, in which case such developer or employer shall have 60 days to cure such violation prior to the initiation of a formal action.

Importantly, the law does not provide a private right of action.

Conclusion

Employers deploying AEDT should be prepared to comply with the new law, including by reviewing specifically how and to what extent an AEDT is utilized within the context of the employment-related decision-making process. Employers should also be mindful that, although the use of AEDT systems cannot be used as a shield against claims of discrimination, factfinders may consider an employer’s efforts to audit such systems to ensure the preservation of fair, non-discriminatory outcomes. To that end, regular, independent, and thorough assessments of employment processes in which AEDTs are being used and appropriate remedial actions where necessary to mitigate risk will both be increasingly important under this new law.