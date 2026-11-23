The Department of Labor (DOL) published a notice of proposed rulemaking overhauling the PERM labor certification requirements, the first step in employer-sponsored green cards in the EB-2 and EB-3 categories. Importantly, the proposed rule would (1) majorly alter the recruitment and applicant review steps that an employer must take to show that there are no qualified, willing, and available U.S. workers for the offered position, and (2) update the evidence of recruitment and applicant review that an employer must submit in connection with a PERM application. Not only would the proposed rule alter these requirements, but the rule also signals that DOL intends to increase its scrutiny of employers’ recruitment and applicant review processes and its enforcement efforts surrounding any perceived fraudulent use of the PERM process.

Below we highlight some critical proposed requirements that represent the most substantial changes from the current regulatory system

Critical Changes

Notice of Filing (NOF) Requirement (§ 656.14)

Where there is no bargaining representative, the NOF must be posted in at least two conspicuous locations or prominently on any internal or external website that is maintained by the employer, known and readily accessible to all employees, and customarily used by the employer regarding terms and conditions of employment.

The NOF must be posted at least 10 business days before the Form ETA-9089 application is filed and must remain posted until the Form I-140 petition is approved by USCIS or, if the application or petition is denied or withdrawn, the date of that determination, whichever is later.

Required Recruitment Methods (§ 656.17(b))

Under the proposed rule, employers must complete the following recruitment steps for each PERM position.

SWA job order: Place a job order with the State Workforce Agency (SWA) serving each place of employment.

Place a job order with the State Workforce Agency (SWA) serving each place of employment. Employer website(s): Where the employer maintains business websites, post on the website that the employer customarily uses to recruit for non-PERM jobs in the same occupational classification. If the employer doesn’t customarily recruit on its website, post in a conspicuous location on its business website.

Where the employer maintains business websites, post on the website that the employer customarily uses to recruit for non-PERM jobs in the same occupational classification. If the employer doesn’t customarily recruit on its website, post in a conspicuous location on its business website. Job search website: Post on at least one job search website other than the employer’s own or the SWA’s. If the employer customarily uses job search websites for non-PERM jobs in the same occupational classification, it must post on all of them, using the same methods and locations.

Post on at least one job search website other than the employer’s own or the SWA’s. If the employer customarily uses job search websites for non-PERM jobs in the same occupational classification, it must post on all of them, using the same methods and locations. Social media: If the employer customarily uses social media to advertise non-PERM jobs in the same occupational classification, it must post on every such platform in the same manner. If the employer doesn’t customarily do so, no social media post is required.

If the employer customarily uses social media to advertise non-PERM jobs in the same occupational classification, it must post on every such platform in the same manner. If the employer doesn’t customarily do so, no social media post is required. Job fair, on-campus recruiting, or placement office: Use at least one job fair, on-campus recruiting event, or college, university, or trade school placement office while the SWA job order is circulating. This applies even if the employer doesn’t normally use these methods for non-PERM positions. Employers that do use them must use the same methods and locations they use for non-PERM hiring.

Use at least one job fair, on-campus recruiting event, or college, university, or trade school placement office while the SWA job order is circulating. This applies even if the employer doesn’t normally use these methods for non-PERM positions. Employers that do use them must use the same methods and locations they use for non-PERM hiring. Application method: Employers must certify that the applicants can apply to the Perm position through the same channels as non-PERM positions (e.g., online via a centralized employer website versus PERM-specific email addresses, fax, or paper applications).

Employers must certify that the applicants can apply to the Perm position through the same channels as non-PERM positions (e.g., online via a centralized employer website versus PERM-specific email addresses, fax, or paper applications). In the preamble to the proposed rule, DOL also requested comments on whether to require employers to contact all current U.S. employees at the place(s) of employment, similar to a requirement used in the H-2B program. We anticipate that this will receive numerous comments questioning the feasibility and practicality of contacting “all current U.S. employees” due to the sheer number of employees at many U.S. companies.

Required Advertising Content (§ 656.17(e))

Every advertisement must include:

the employer’s name and contact information;

the job duties, actual minimum requirements, and hours of work per week;

the place(s) of employment and whether the job is remote, full-time telework, or hybrid, with enough detail to apprise U.S. workers of where they will likely have to reside to perform the job;

the offered wage or wage range;

if applicable, a statement that overtime is available and the overtime wage; and

a statement that the job is full-time and, if there is more than one opening, the total number of openings. (The proposed rule is unclear as to how and when the total number of openings should be calculated or if it should be revised during the 90-day posting period to account for real-time changes).

Recruitment Timeline (§ 656.17(c)–(d))

Posting Period: The SWA job order, employer website, job search website, and (where applicable) social media advertisements must all be active for at least 90 calendar days. If the employer customarily advertises similar non-PERM jobs for longer than 90 days, it must advertise the position for that customary period. (However, where the employer customarily advertises non-PERM jobs for less than 90 days, they must still post advertisements for 90 days).

The SWA job order, employer website, job search website, and (where applicable) social media advertisements must all be active for at least 90 calendar days. If the employer customarily advertises similar non-PERM jobs for longer than 90 days, it must advertise the position for that customary period. (However, where the employer customarily advertises non-PERM jobs for less than 90 days, they must still post advertisements for 90 days). Applicant Tracking: Each method of applying must be operational and monitored during the entire period of recruitment (§ 656.13(d)(5)), and “any and all” applicant tracking systems must capture PERM applicants and keep their records searchable in the same manner as non-PERM applicants (§ 656.17(e)(1)). (The rules do not address any data privacy concerns this might raise).

Each method of applying must be operational and monitored during the entire period of recruitment (§ 656.13(d)(5)), and “any and all” applicant tracking systems must capture PERM applicants and keep their records searchable in the same manner as non-PERM applicants (§ 656.17(e)(1)). (The rules do not address any data privacy concerns this might raise). Quiet Period: The SWA job order, employer website, job search website, and (where applicable) social media advertisements must be completed no more than 60 days and no fewer than 30 days before the expected filing of the PERM application.

Applicant Review/Recruitment Report Requirements (§ 656.17(f))

Under the proposed rule, the employer must prepare, sign, and date a written recruitment report detailing its recruitment and submit it with every Form ETA-9089 application.

Report Contents: The report must detail: Each job advertisement, including: the date(s) of advertisement; the URL or other location of each ad; and for ads placed with a website, platform, publisher, or the SWA, the confirmation number, receipt, or order identifier that the platform generated, plus its posting and expiration dates. Each U.S. worker who applied or was “referred to the job opportunity” up to the date the report is prepared, including: name and contact information of US workers who applied, grouped by the advertising method through which the worker applied; date(s) of application and whether the worker met the actual minimum requirements; the name and title of each employee who reviewed, screened, or interviewed the worker; and the worker’s disposition, whether the job was offered, and whether the worker accepted or declined. (we anticipate numerous comments seeking clarity on which type of “referrals” must be included),

The report must detail:

Each U.S. worker who applied but was not hired, including:

an explanation of the lawful, job-related reason(s) the worker was not hired.

Any employer representative who interviews or considers U.S. applicants must be a U.S. worker who normally interviews or considers applicants for non-PERM positions (§ 656.13(d)(4)). (Where recruiting teams may be located outside the U.S., it appears those recruiters will no longer be permitted to interview and consider U.S. applicants for PERM positions).

Attachments to the Report (§ 656.10(a)): In addition to the report, employers must submit the following with each Form ETA-9089 application:

copies of all resumes and/or applications from U.S. workers who applied for the job;

a copy of the NOF; and

a copy of all records and documentation demonstrating compliance with the recruitment requirements e.g. relevant screen shots of the posting.

Record Retention (§ 656.10(h)): The application and all supporting documentation and records demonstrating compliance must be kept for 5 years from the latest of: the date the Form I-140 petition is approved by USCIS; the date the approved labor certification expires, if the employer does not file an I-140 using it; or the date the application or petition is denied or withdrawn.

Wage Floor Requirements (§§ 656.13(c), 656.17(e)(2)(iv))

Offered wage: The employer must offer, and continue to offer, a wage that equals or exceeds the highest of the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage and the prevailing wage determination (PWD) issued for the occupation.

The employer must offer, and continue to offer, a wage that equals or exceeds the highest of the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage and the prevailing wage determination (PWD) issued for the occupation. Revised PWDs: If DOL issues a new or revised PWD that is assigned to the employer’s application, the employer must offer a wage at or above the highest of the new prevailing wage and the applicable minimum wage, unless DOL notifies it otherwise. (It is unclear how this requirement will be implemented and if DOL plans to assign new PWDs to existing applications).

Layoff Requirements (§§ 656.13(e)–(f), 656.17(f)(2))

Two-year layoff ban: The employer must attest that it has not laid off any U.S. worker in the same or a similar occupation (the same SOC code or a substantially comparable position) in the area of intended employment within 2 years before filing. If there were any layoffs in that period the employer cannot file the PERM application.

The employer must attest that it has not laid off any U.S. worker in the same or a similar occupation (the same SOC code or a substantially comparable position) in the area of intended employment within 2 years before filing. If there were any layoffs in that period the employer cannot file the PERM application. Post-filing layoffs continuing obligation: If the employer lays off U.S. workers in the same or a similar occupation after filing, and before the I-140 is approved (or the denial or withdrawal date, if later), it must: notify the National Processing Center, and USCIS if an I-140 is pending, no later than 5 business days after the layoff; offer the job to the laid-off U.S. workers at no less than the offered wage and on the stated terms; and document whether each worker refused the job, was rejected for lawful, job-related reasons, or was hired.

If the employer lays off U.S. workers in the same or a similar occupation after filing, and before the I-140 is approved (or the denial or withdrawal date, if later), it must: Updated recruitment report: The employer must update the recruitment report to describe how and when it notified potentially qualified laid-off workers, and to show each worker’s disposition.

The employer must update the recruitment report to describe how and when it notified potentially qualified laid-off workers, and to show each worker’s disposition. Enforcement signal: DOL states that failing to rehire a qualified, available laid-off U.S. worker could raise an inference of discrimination.

Filing Requirements (§ 656.10)

The proposed rule details new filing requirements that employers should carefully review to ensure compliance, including:

Signatures: The application must include a scanned copy of the original signature of the employer (and of the attorney or agent, if the employer is represented), or a verifiable electronic signature method as directed by the Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC).

The application must include a scanned copy of the original signature of the employer (and of the attorney or agent, if the employer is represented), or a verifiable electronic signature method as directed by the Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC). Signatory (§ 656.13): The official or employee who is most familiar with the content of and recruitment for the job, and who is authorized to provide all supporting information and documentation and to communicate with DOL on the employer’s behalf, must declare compliance with all requirements under penalty of perjury.

The official or employee who is most familiar with the content of and recruitment for the job, and who is authorized to provide all supporting information and documentation and to communicate with DOL on the employer’s behalf, must declare compliance with all requirements under penalty of perjury. Date of filing: The filing date is the date on which “the complete application, including all applicable appendices and supporting documentation, is submitted and accepted for processing with the NPC” (the National Processing Center). (DOL has not yet indicated whether larger file sizes may be uploaded to FLAG).

The filing date is the date on which “the complete application, including all applicable appendices and supporting documentation, is submitted and accepted for processing with the NPC” (the National Processing Center). (DOL has not yet indicated whether larger file sizes may be uploaded to FLAG). Rejection of filing: If an employer submits an incomplete application, it will be returned without review and will not retain the filing date. Additionally, the return of an incomplete application is a final action and is not subject to reconsideration or review.

If an employer submits an incomplete application, it will be returned without review and will not retain the filing date. Additionally, the return of an incomplete application is a final action and is not subject to reconsideration or review. Timeline for filing: The complete application must be filed within 60 calendar days after the completion of recruitment (§ 656.10(b)).

Impact on Employers

The proposed rule would have a significant impact on employers’ green card programs. Before the rule is finalized, employers should review and update their recruitment methods and their applicant tracking, review, and reporting processes. Additionally, the rules signal increased scrutiny of the minimum requirements for the position and how they relate to business necessity when they are greater than the Specific Vocational Preparation (SVP) level for that occupation.