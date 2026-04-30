USDA’s New Guidance Portal Includes Biotechnology Guidance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on April 7, 2026, the creation of the USDA Guidance Portal, an online searchable, indexed database that contains guidance documents issued by USDA and its agencies that are currently in effect. Users can search all guidance documents in the library, or filter documents by date, agency (such as the Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS)), or topic (including biotechnology). USDA notes that the guidance documents lack the force and effect of law, unless expressly authorized by statute or incorporated into a contract. USDA states that it “may not cite, use, or rely on any guidance that is not available through this guidance portal, except to establish historical facts.” USDA reserves the right to remove any such documents at any time from this Portal.