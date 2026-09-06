USDA Appeals SNAP Waiver Decision but Directs Delayed Implementation in SC and ND
Wednesday, September 9, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i
  • In June the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia vacated five state Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) waivers granted by USDA. The waivers permitted states to exclude certain foods deemed to be unhealthy from the scope of their SNAP programs, which the district court held exceeded USDA’s legal authority.
  • On August 21, 2026, USDA filed an appeal of the decision with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. The parties have not yet briefed the issues. 
  • The June district court decision only vacated the waivers granted to Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, and West Virginia, but the decision cast doubt on the legality of similar waivers granted to other states.
  • The target implementation dates for the South Carolina and North Dakota SNAP waivers were August 31, 2026, and September 1, 2026, respectively. However, it has been reported that USDA has asked these states to delay implementation of the waivers until November 1, 2026, during which time USDA plans to publish federal register notices regarding the waivers and consider public comment.
  • Many SNAP waivers are already in effect. Indeed, the Arkansas SNAP waiver went into effect on July 1, 2026, only 9 days after the court ruling. State officials maintained that the court ruling does not apply to the Arkansas waiver.
© 2026 Keller and Heckman LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Westfield Steel, Inc. and Westfield Steel Express, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ARTICLE 9 SALE: Faris Prototypes and Printing LLC
Published: 4 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 27 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Legalis Capital, LLC, Oliphant Credit, LLC
Published: 26 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Metal stamping and manufacturing company
Published: 20 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare data analytics & integration business
Published: 17 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: 4344 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove, Illinois
Published: 10 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Keller and Heckman LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 