USCIS Tightens Signature Rules for Immigration Filings: What Employers, Applicants Should Know
Friday, May 15, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued an interim final rule that changes how U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) handles immigration applications with invalid signatures. Published in the Federal Register on May 11, 2026, the rule gives USCIS broader authority to reject or deny immigration benefit requests if signature problems are identified, even after an application has been accepted for processing.

What the New USCIS Signature Rule Does

Under the new regulation, USCIS may:

  • Reject a filing that lacks a valid signature; or
  • Deny the filing after acceptance and adjudication if the signature is later determined to be invalid.

If USCIS denies a filing because of an invalid signature, the agency may:

  • Keep the filing fees;
  • Treat the case as fully adjudicated; and
  • Consider the applicant ineligible for the requested immigration benefit.

The rule takes effect July 10, 2026, and applies to immigration benefit requests submitted on or after that date.

Why DHS Issued the Rule

According to DHS, USCIS has experienced increasing issues involving questionable or fraudulent signatures on immigration forms. The agency stated that adjudicators have applied signature policies inconsistently and that applicants have misunderstood how USCIS handles deficient signatures.

The interim final rule codifies existing USCIS policy dating to 2018, which already allowed denial of filings with deficient signatures after acceptance. DHS states the regulation is intended to standardize enforcement and clarify officer authority.

Examples of problematic signatures identified by USCIS include:

  • Copy-and-paste signatures;
  • Digitally generated signatures;
  • Signature stamps; and
  • Signatures applied by unauthorized individuals.

What Counts as a “Valid Signature”

The rule emphasizes that, in most cases, USCIS requires a handwritten signature.

However, USCIS has clarified that:

  • Scanned copies of original wet-ink signatures remain acceptable;
  • Faxed or photocopied versions of originally signed documents are permitted; and
  • Certain electronic signatures are valid only in limited USCIS-authorized online filing situations.

By contrast, the following may be considered invalid:

  • Auto-generated signatures;
  • Signatures produced by signature software;
  • Stamped signatures; and
  • Pasted signature images reused across forms.

This distinction may be relevant for companies (and HR departments) that rely heavily on digital workflows.

Why This Matters for Immigration Applicants

Previously, many applicants assumed that once USCIS accepted a filing and issued a receipt notice, signature issues were no longer a major concern.

This rule changes that assumption.

Under the updated framework, USCIS may revisit the signature validity and deny a case after processing has begun. This may create several practical risks, including:

1. Filing Fees May Be Lost

If USCIS denies rather than rejects a filing at intake, applicants may lose filing fees. Employment-based petitions, adjustment of status applications, and family-based filings can involve substantial government filing costs.

2. Delays Could Become More Severe

A denial based on signature deficiencies may require refiling, which could affect:

  • Priority dates;
  • Employment authorization timelines;
  • Work authorization validity; and
  • Lawful presence considerations.

3. Employer Compliance

Companies sponsoring foreign workers should closely review internal immigration filing procedures. Reliance on automated signatures or inconsistent document execution practices may expose petitions to denial.

Considerations for Employers

The rule may prompt employers to implement stricter quality-control procedures.

Practices to consider include:

  • Verifying all required signature fields before filing;
  • Maintaining records of original wet-ink signatures;
  • Avoiding signature software unless explicitly authorized;
  • Reviewing USCIS form instructions carefully for each filing type; and
  • Training staff on signature compliance standards.

Businesses using remote-signature workflows for immigration filings should assess whether they should be revised to reduce the risk of avoidable filing errors.

The Bigger Regulatory Trend

The signature rule reflects a broader DHS trend toward stricter procedural enforcement in immigration adjudications.

Recent USCIS and DHS actions have increasingly focused on:

  • Fraud detection;
  • Filing completeness;
  • Identity verification;
  • Biometrics expansion; and
  • More rigid eligibility standards.

The agency appears to be moving toward a system where technical filing defects may carry material consequences, even where the underlying immigration benefit request would otherwise be approvable.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: B2B Cloud Software Business
Published: 5 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

SEC Raises Threshold for ‘Qualified Client’ Status, Effective June 29, 2026
by: Arthur Don , Steven M. Malina
CEQ Issues Revised Guidance on Categorical Exclusions
by: Steven G. Barringer , Stacey Bosshardt
GeTtin’ SALTy Episode 76: California Court of Appeal Rejects FTB’s Unitary Business Theory for Individuals in Garcia-Rojas: A Win for Non-Resident Sole Proprietors [Podcast]
by: Nikki E. Dobay
US Navy FY 2027 Budget Request – Key Trends, Risks, and Implications
by: Misha Lehrer , Daniel Sennott
EU's 20th Russia Sanctions Package: Key Changes and Compliance Implications
by: Erik de Bie , Dr. Lucas Wüsthof
Recent Court Decisions in England and Wales Emphasise Importance of Clear Dispute Resolution Clauses
by: Claire Broadbelt , Johnny Shearman
U.S. Establishes New Cuba Sanctions Authority, Including Secondary Sanctions Risk
by: Kara M. Bombach , Luciano Racco
Sports Showdown in Dallas: Texas Business Court Referees Redemption Dispute Between the Mavericks and Stars
by: Bina Palnitkar
US Army FY 2027 Budget Request – Key Trends, Risks, and Implications
by: Misha Lehrer , Daniel Sennott
Massachusetts Appeals Court Affirms Contract Damages, Rejects Chapter 93A Claim in Architect Fee Dispute
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
Texas Business Court Weighs Transfer and Approval Provisions for Texas LLC Membership Units
by: Samuel G. Davison , Sergio Cavazos
Texas Business Court Dismisses Out-of-State Defendants for Lack of Personal Jurisdiction in Trailer Financing Dispute
by: C. Mark Stratton
Self-Driving Vehicles: Liability Assignment in Crashes and Violations
by: J. Andrew “Drew” Schaffer

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 