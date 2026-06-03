USCIS Reversal of Immigration Benefits Pause- Will ‘Medical Physicians’ Benefit?

Physicians from countries subject to the Trump Administration’s immigration benefits pause received sudden but quiet good news on April 30, 2026. USCIS updated its “Strengthened Screening and Vetting” policy alert without any announcement, adding the category of “applications associated with medical physicians” to the list of cases whose adjudication holds may be lifted.

This policy change appears to restore pathways to immigration benefits for physicians, perhaps relieving anxiety and bringing some reliability among international medical professionals working in the U.S. The reversal of the immigration benefits pause for medical physicians allows medical systems and hospitals to address the country’s current physician shortage, especially in underserved areas.

Based on the reversal, individuals qualifying as foreign “medical physicians” may resume filing applications with the government, requesting adjudication under the updated policy alert.

For individuals with previously filed benefits requests that remain pending under the pause, how to request a resumption of processing or whether USCIS will resume processing with any proactive request has not been announced.

Relatedly, USCIS issued a policy memorandum on May 22, 2026, moving toward stricter discretionary review of all adjustment of status applications, a benefit request it now deems “extraordinary.” It is not yet clear how physicians with previously paused but pending adjustment of status applications, or those who are from listed countries and intend on filing adjustment of status applications, will be impacted by the new policy memorandum.